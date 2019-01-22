Battle begins for Dundalk’s All Time Great

Since its launch a few weeks ago, the search for Dundalk's All Time Great has certainly been generating some conversation with suggestions coming in from near and far.

Now the nominations are in and the shortlisting is revealed here in print for the first time, as the Dundalk Democrat prepares to find out who readers believe is Dundalk's All Time Great.

The search drew people from all sections of the community: business, charity, sport, entertainment and politics as well as historical figures.

Now that we have unveiled the final shortlist, we will launch our series of polls pitting our nominees head-to-head to make it to the quarter-final, the semi-final and eventually, the final in the coming weeks.

Could we see Jimmy Magee doing battle with fellow peninsula man Rob Kearney? Who knows? All will be revealed this week!

It’s the ultimate quest for Dundalk's All Time Great and you, the reader, will decide who is truly worthy of this prestigious accolade.

To cast your vote in round one go to www.dundalkdemocrat.ie on Friday and get involved!