Dundalk All Time Greats: Profile #2 Martin Naughton

Born in Dundalk in 1940, 79-year-old Martin Naughton is an Irish billionaire businessman and engineer who founded Glen Dimplex in 1973 (which has a plant in Dunleer).

He was educated at De La Salle, Dundalk.

He is heavily involved in promoting cross-border trade and business support.

The renowned Naughton Foundation was established by Martin and Carmel Naughton in 1994.

It is a private family foundation and its goal is to support worthwhile causes in the arts and education.

He was awarded the 2018 Oslo Business for Peace Award, in recognition of his efforts to promote the role of the private sector in contributing to peace and environmental sustainability.