Dundalk All Time Greats: Profile #12 Amy Broadhurst

21-year-old Amy Broadhurst has an amazing boxing record for someone so young. Amy is a 15 time Irish Boxing Champion, an Elite English Champion, 4 time European Champion, is a European Silver medalist 2014 and is training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

All achieved while she is still under 22 years of age! Amy boxes with Dun Dealgan Boxing Club and comes from a family who have all won national boxing titles. However, no one, not even the great Katie Taylor has won as many Irish titles as Amy. Such achievements make her the most successful young boxer in Irish history. This April, she hopes to travel to Romania for the U22 European Championships in search of a place in May's EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships in Poland.