Dundalk All Time Greats: Profile #9 Tom Sharkey

Thomas "Sailor Tom" Sharkey (1871 – 1953) was a renowned Irish boxer who was born in Dundalk.

His story began when he ran away from home and went to sea as a cabin boy.

In 1892, Sharkey reached New York City and joined the US Navy.

He was deployed to Hawaii and began his fighting career there.

He fought two fights with heavyweight champion James J. Jeffries and had a ring career which spanned from 1893 to 1904.

He won 40 fights (with 37 KOs), 7 losses, and 5 draws. Sharkey was also named in the Ring Magazine's list of 100 greatest punchers of all time.