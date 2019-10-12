Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship
How Naomh Máirtín reached the Anchor Tours SFC final...
Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship
Naomh Máirtín's Thomas Sullivan has been crucial to Naomh Máirtín's march to the Anchor Tours SFC final. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Click here, here, here, here and here for build-up to Sunday's final
ROUND ONE
Naomh Máirtín 2-12 St. Joseph's 1-9
Report, here.
ROUND TWO
Naomh Máirtín 0-12 Geraldines 1-8
Report, here.
QUARTER-FINAL
Naomh Máirtín 4-13 St. Mochta's 1-15
Report, here.
SEMI-FINAL
Naomh Máirtín 2-10 Geraldines 0-10
Report, here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on