Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship
How Newtown Blues reached the Anchor Tours SFC final...
Newtown Blues manager Ronan Phillips. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
ROUND ONE
Newtown Blues 1-15 St. Mochta's 0-12
ROUND TWO
Newtown Blues 0-17 Dundalk Gaels 0-7
QUARTER-FINAL
Newtown Blues 3-14 St. Patrick's 1-6
SEMI-FINAL
Newtown Blues 1-9 Dreadnots 0-11
