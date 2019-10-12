Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship

How Newtown Blues reached the Anchor Tours SFC final...

Anchor Tours Senior Football Championship

Newtown Blues manager Ronan Phillips. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

ROUND ONE 

Newtown Blues 1-15 St. Mochta's 0-12

Report, here.

ROUND TWO

Newtown Blues 0-17 Dundalk Gaels 0-7

Report, here.

QUARTER-FINAL

Newtown Blues 3-14 St. Patrick's 1-6

Report, here.

SEMI-FINAL

Newtown Blues 1-9 Dreadnots 0-11

Report, here.