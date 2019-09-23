McDonnell's goal earns Blues semi-final reprieve as Dreadnots denied tilt at the Jocks

Anchor Tours SFC semi-final

Newtown Blues 1-9 Dreadnots 0-11

A goal from Andy McDonnell eight minutes from time helped Newtown Blues secure a return to the Louth senior championship and keep their three-in-a-row hopes alive.

The experience of the Drogheda side proved crucial as they fought back from a five-point deficit before the break to take the lead for the first time when McDonnell scored the only goal. Although Dreadnots fought back to try to save the game, substitute Hugh McGinn landed a late point to send his team back to the final.

It was a bitterly disappointing outcome for the Clogherhead men who appeared set for a return to the decider, but, once again, saw their hopes of a first ever Joe Ward Cup dashed.

It was looking good for Dreadnots in the early stages as points from Pat Lynch, James Califf (2) and David O’Brien had their side leading by 0-5 to no score. Crucially, though, they were unable to hold out to half-time and after Blues got off the mark through Robert Carr on 25 minutes, they added further scores from Ciarán Downey, Colm Judge and Ross Nally cut the gap to 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Blues fought back to level early in the second half, but Dreadnots appeared to be back in control when scores from Páraic Smith and Anthony Lynch had them leading 0-10 to 0-7.

However, McDonnell then grabbed the crucial goal before Downey put his side ahead for the first time. Smith got Dreadnots back on terms, but McGinn had the final say to set-up another meeting with Naomh Máirtín in the final.

Newtown Blues: Jay Lowney; Kevin Carr, Fergal Donohoe, Alan Connor (0-1); Johnny Connolly, Emmet Carolan, Ian Connor; Andy McDonnell (1-0), John Kermode; Dáire Nally, Colm Judge (0-1), Ciarán Downey (0-3); Robert Carr (0-1), Ross Nally (0-1), Conor Moore

Subs: H McGinn (1-0) for Kermode, C Branigan (0-1) for D Nally, N Costello for R Carr, J Kelly for Moore

Dreadnots: Ciarán Cunningham; Brian Gargan, David O’Brien (0-1), Pádraig Rath; Derek Shevlin, Dermot Campbell, Anthony Williams; Conor Clarke, James Califf (0-3); Jay Hughes, Peter Kirwan, Liam Shevlin; Nathan Sutherland, Páraic Smith (0-4), Pat Lynch (0-2)

Subs: A Lynch (0-1), A Scullion, D Shevlin, R Kirwan, C McEvoy

Ref: David J McArdle (St. Bride’s)