Jocks win Dunleer war of attrition against Geraldines

Anchor Tours SFC group four

Geraldines 1-8 Naomh Máirtín 0-12

Naomh Máirtín won a war of attrition in Dunleer to book their place in the quarter-finals of the SFC on Sunday night.

A goal concession within seconds of the throw-in left the Jocks with work to do, but they’re a sturdy outfit, the Monasterboice men, and they portrayed their steeliness in abundance to prevail in an absorbing encounter, which hung in the balance throughout.

Although Jim Farrell’s men will claim to have been in control, having battled back from Jim McEneaney’s early three-pointer to lead six points to 1-1 at the break, holding Gers scoreless for 20 minutes at one stage.

They had JP Rooney and Sam Mulroy in flying form in front of the posts, the lethal inside pair defying the dreadful underfoot conditions to register some wonderful points from hand, with midfielder Wayne Campbell lending assistance in the scoring stakes.

By the same token, Geraldines will reflect positively on their opening half effort, regardless of their meagre return on the scoreboard. Facing a whirlwind breeze, which was supplemented by persistent, heavy rainfall, to hold Máirtín’s to half dozen would have felt like a small triumph.

However, Gers’ main problem in the second half related to their inability to seize the profits of their first half resilience, as they shot themselves needlessly out of a position of relative command. Eamon Dunne’s side hit five wides after the break, including from McEneaney in the dying embers after Jocks custodian Craig Lynch had gifted Gers the chance of a draw.

Early in the third quarter it seemed as though the Haggardstown men were settling nicely into a groove, with Conor Rafferty and Feidhelm Joyce aiding McEneaney in testing the target. In fact, they got in front twice, through McEneaney and Shane O’Hanlon, but the leads lasted the length of an exhale as Val Leddy and Campbell hauled the Jocks level, prior to Mulroy and Mark Whelan providing Máirtín’s with a two-point cushion that would prove unassailable.

In better conditions, this would be an attractive pairing later in the competition. Who would bet against it?

Geraldines: Seán McEneaney; Ryan Trainor, Daniel Corcoran, Tiernan Hand; Jack Traynor, Gerard Hoey, Fearghal McDonald; Matthew Corcoran, Conor Rafferty (0-1); Dara Hamill (0-1, free), James Craven, Gareth Neacy; Feidhelm Joyce (0-1), Jim McEneaney (1-5, 0-2 frees & 0-2 45s), Josh Arrowsmith

Subs: Shane O’Hanlon (0-1) for Hoey (38), Stephen Reidy for Traynor (45)

Naomh Máirtín: Craig Lynch; Eoghan Callaghan, Mick Fanning, Paul Berrill; Pádraig McDonagh (0-1), Conor Morgan, Mark Whelan (0-1); Wayne Campbell (0-2, frees), Gavan Mooney; Stephen Campbell, John Clutterbuck, Conor Healy; Bryan McQuillan, JP Rooney (0-3), Sam Mulroy (0-4, free & one 45)

Subs: Val Leddy (0-1) for Mooney (29, BC), Graeme McQuillan for Fanning (58)

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)