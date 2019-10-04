CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
How Mattock Rangers reached the CTI Business Solutions IFC final...
CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
Mattock Rangers' Niall McKeown has helped his side to reach the 2019 CTI Business Solutions IFC final against Kilkerley Emmets. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Click here, here, here, here and here for build-up to Sunday's final
ROUND ONE
Mattock Rangers 0-13 Cooley Kickhams 0-10
Report, here.
ROUND TWO
Mattock Rangers 2-14 Naomh Fionnbarra 0-12
Report, here.
QUARTER-FINAL
Mattock Rangers 0-18 St. Kevin's 0-9
Report, here.
SEMI-FINAL
Mattock Rangers 1-11 Clan na Gael 2-6
Report, here.
