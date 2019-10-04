CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
How Kilkerley Emmets reached the CTI Business Solutions IFC final...
CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
Kilkerley Emmets' Daniel McKeown has helped his side to reach the 2019 CTI Business Solutions IFC final against Mattock Rangers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
ROUND ONE
Kilkerley Emmets 2-9 Clan na Gael 0-11
ROUND TWO
Kilkerley Emmets 0-10 Oliver Plunkett's 1-5
QUARTER-FINAL
Kilkerley Emmets 2-13 Cooley Kickhams 1-11
SEMI-FINAL
Kilkerley Emmets 0-11 St. Bride's 0-8
