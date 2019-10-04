CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship

How Kilkerley Emmets reached the CTI Business Solutions IFC final...

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship

Kilkerley Emmets' Daniel McKeown has helped his side to reach the 2019 CTI Business Solutions IFC final against Mattock Rangers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Click here, here, here, here and here for build-up to Sunday's final

ROUND ONE 

Kilkerley Emmets 2-9 Clan na Gael 0-11

Report, here.

ROUND TWO

Kilkerley Emmets 0-10 Oliver Plunkett's 1-5

QUARTER-FINAL

Kilkerley Emmets 2-13 Cooley Kickhams 1-11

Report, here.

SEMI-FINAL

Kilkerley Emmets 0-11 St. Bride's 0-8

Report, here.