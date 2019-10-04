CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship

STATS | How Kilkerley Emmets and Mattock Rangers compare ahead of Sunday's CTI Business Solutions IFC final

CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

STATS | How Kilkerley Emmets and Mattock Rangers compare ahead of Sunday's CTI Business Solutions IFC final

Tadhg McEnaney has top-scored for Kilkerley Emmets on their way to the CTI Business Solutions IFC final against Mattock Rangers. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Match preview, click here.

KILKERLEY EMMETS

Click here and here for build-up.

Scorers: Tadhg McEnaney (2-18), Shane Lennon (1-15), Micheál Begley (0-4), Ciarán McGlynn (1-1), Daniel McKeown (0-2), Kieran Murtagh (0-1), Seán Hand (0-1), Conor Quigley (0-1)

Scores for: 4-43

Scores against: 2-35

Average for: 14pts

Average against: 10pts

MATTOCK RANGERS

Click here and here for build-up.

Scorers: David Reid (0-24), Aaron O'Brien (0-8), Shane Hickey (1-5), Ben McKenna (0-4), Ryan Leneghan (0-4), Adrian Reid (0-4), Oisín McKenna (1-1), Brendan Leacy (1-1), Daniel Bannon (0-2), Cathal Fleming (0-1), Terry Donegan (0-1), Niall McKeown (0-1)

Scores for: 3-56

Scores against: 2-37

Average for: 16pts

Average against: 11pts