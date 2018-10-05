PATH TO THE FINAL | We take a look back on Dundalk Young Irelands' run to the Anglo Printers JFC final

Dundalk Young Irelands meet Glyde Rangers at Dowdallshill on Sunday looking to claim the Christy Bellew Cup for the first time in 11 years.

Here's a lookback on their return to the junior showpiece. WE were there all the way!

ROUND ONE - Dundalk Young Irelands 4-14 Stabannon Parnells 0-9 - for match report, click here.

ROUND TWO - Dundalk Young Irelands 0-14 John Mitchel's 0-5 - for match report, click here.

QUARTER-FINAL - Dundalk Young Irelands 0-14 Naomh Malachi 0-11 - for match report, click here.

SEMI-FINAL - Dundalk Young Irelands 0-11 Roche Emmets 0-9 - for match report, click here.

