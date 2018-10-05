Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
PATH TO THE FINAL | We take a look back on Glyde Rangers' run to the Anglo Printers JFC final
Glyde Rangers' Dion Conlon against Niall McArdle of Roche Emmets. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Glyde Rangers meet Dundalk Young Irelands at Dowdallshill on Sunday looking to claim the Christy Bellew Cup a year after losing the decider to Glen Emmets.
Here's a lookback on their return to the junior showpiece. WE were there all the way!
ROUND ONE - Glyde Rangers 3-8 Roche Emmets 0-14 - for match report, click here.
ROUND TWO - Glyde Rangers 2-21 Dowdallshill 0-4 - for match report, click here.
QUARTER-FINAL - Glyde Rangers 2-21 Wolfe Tones 0-8 - for match report, click here.
SEMI-FINAL - Glyde Rangers 3-9 Lannléire 0-15 - for match report, click here.
