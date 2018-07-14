Blistering start sees Glyde get one over on Roche in Louth Village

Anglo Printers JFC group two

Glyde Rangers 3-8 Roche Emmets 0-14

Last year's junior finalists Glyde Rangers had to withstand a strong fight back from Roche Emmets to claim victory at Páirc Mochta on Friday evening.

The Tallanstown men look a good bet to reach the showpiece again on the back of this performance, while Roche also showed signs that they could go along way this summer also.

In a game of two halves, Niall Sharkey’s tally of 2-3 in the opening exchanges set the tone. He punched over the game first score and scorched in for goal after five minutes.

Getting on the end of a three-man weave down the centre of the Roche defence, Conor Sheridan found the returning Gareth Moran inside, who laid it on to Sharkey to fire to the net.

Sharkey followed up the bright start with some fine long range free-taking and dispatched a penalty after Trevor O’Brien was chopped down by his marker Liam Rice - both men were then substituted.

After going the majority of the half scoreless, three frees from Kevin Callaghan (two) and Barry O’Hare gave the half-time score some respectability, 2-6 to 0-4 in the Sky Blues' favour.

That scoring run extended after the break and would increase to nine unanswered points as Roche surged into the game with O’Hare and Dan O’Connell to the fore with a brace each.

Aaron Devlin halted the momentum shift with a goal after substitute Ciaráin Sheridan rattled the crossbar. The rebound struck the back of Roche custodian Seán O’Hare and Devlin was on hand with the simplest of finishes.

Emmets, through Callaghan and O’Hare, did not relent, but Moran and Sheridan tagged on points to just push the game beyond their opponents and make Niall Callan’s men rue what might have been after a dreadful first half.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Conor McCullaugh, Céin Sheridan, Gerard Farrell; Mark O’Brien, Paul Noone, Fiachra Sheridan; Dion Conlon, David Devanny; Aaron Devlin (1-0), Conor Sheridan, Alan Brennan; Niall Sharkey (2-3, 1-0 pen & two frees), Gareth Moran (0-3, one free), Trevor O’Brien 0-1

Subs: Niall Bird for Trevor O’Brien (17), Ciaráin Sheridan (0-1, one free) for Bird (39), Peter Brennan for Alan Brennan (61)

Roche Emmets: Seán O’Hare; Liam Dawe, Liam Carthy, Liam Rice; Conor Carthy, David Quigley, Shane Byrne; Dan O’Connell (0-2), Niall McArdle; David O’Connell, Kevin Callaghan (0-5, four frees), Enda Murphy (0-1); Cathal Byrne, Eugene Murray, Barry O’Hare (0-6, five frees)

Subs: Dermot Carthy for Rice (17), Joe Bishop for Cathal Byrne (48), Paddy Quigley for David O’Connell (49)

Referee: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra)