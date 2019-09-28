Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship

How Glyde Rangers reached the Anglo Printers JFC final...

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Glyde Rangers' Brian Duffy and Thomas Moran of Na Piarsaigh during this year's Anglo Printers JFC semi-final. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

ROUND ONE 

Glyde Rangers 1-15 Westerns 1-8

Report, here.

ROUND TWO

Glyde Rangers 2-13 John Mitchel's 1-9

Report, here.

ROUND THREE

Glyde Rangers 7-18 Annaghminnon Rovers 0-7

Report, here.

QUARTER-FINAL

Glyde Rangers 4-14 Stabannon Parnells 0-7

Report, here.

SEMI-FINAL

Roche Emmets 0-14 Na Piarsaigh 0-12

Report, here.