How Glyde Rangers reached the Anglo Printers JFC final...
Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
Glyde Rangers' Brian Duffy and Thomas Moran of Na Piarsaigh during this year's Anglo Printers JFC semi-final. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
ROUND ONE
Glyde Rangers 1-15 Westerns 1-8
ROUND TWO
Glyde Rangers 2-13 John Mitchel's 1-9
ROUND THREE
Glyde Rangers 7-18 Annaghminnon Rovers 0-7
QUARTER-FINAL
Glyde Rangers 4-14 Stabannon Parnells 0-7
SEMI-FINAL
Roche Emmets 0-14 Na Piarsaigh 0-12
