Glyde blitz Stabannon to reach third successive JFC semi-final

Anglo Printers JFC quarter-final

Glyde Rangers 4-14 Stabannon Parnells 0-7

Glyde Rangers cruised into the semi-final of the junior championship as they brushed aside the challenge of Stabannon Parnells at Páirc Clan na Gael on Friday night.

The Tallanstown side went into the game as favourites and they certainly justified that tag with an impressive team display.

Much of the damage was done in the first half when a three-goal burst saw Glyde turn around with a 15-point lead.

It was really a case of damage limitation for a Stabannon side who battled gamely in the second period, but were never in a position to put any real pressure on the winners.

The Tallanstown men didn’t waste any time getting a grip on the match and an early goal from Trevor O’Brien helped them settle. Before the break they added goals through Ciaráin Sheridan and Barry Sharkey as they took a commanding 3-9 to 0-3 lead into the break.

With the game effectively over as a contest, the second period provided little in the way of entertainment. Stabannon continued to battle and with Robbie Callaghan, Seán Halpenny and David Cluskey giving their all, they proved more competitive.

However, Glyde continued to chip away at the scores at the other end and they sealed an impressive win when substitute Martin McArdle added the fourth goal of the game.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Niall Bird, Conor McCullough, Peter Duffy; Fiachre Sheridan (0-1), Mark O’Brien (0-1), Gerard Farrell; Cein Sheridan, Ciaráin Sheridan (1-1); Brian Duffy (0-2), Alan Brennan, Trevor O’Brien (1-4); Niall Sharkey (0-2), Barry Sharkey (1-1), Conor Sheridan (0-2)

Subs: Martin McArdle (1-0), Barry Brennan, Kevin Moran, Dylan Kearney

Stabannon Parnells: Anto Byrne; Thomas Campbell, Seán Halpenny, Alan Lynch; Mark Byrne, Peter Shearman, Stephen Barry; Aonghus Giggins (0-2), Shane Sweeney; Daniel Bannon (0-2), David Cluskey (0-2), Fintan Martin (0-1); Niall Cluskey, Robert Callaghan, Wayne Lynch

Subs: Barry Sweeney for Byrne, Cathal Halpenny for Barry, Patrick Bell for Bannon, Cathal Reynolds for Callaghan, Aidan Shevlin for Sweeney

Referee: Paul Finnegan (St. Patrick’s)