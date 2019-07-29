Clinical Glyde continue 100 percent start to JFC against Annaghminnon

Anglo Printers JFC group three

Glyde Rangers 7-18 Annaghminnon Rovers 0-7

Even the combine harvester on the periphery of the Stabannon pitch couldn’t distract Glyde Rangers as they went about their business, in aptly agricultural fashion, against Annaghminnon Rovers on Friday night.

Cultivation of goals with a no nonsense directness was the key for the Tallanstown side, who had the bulk of work done by half-time. Six goals of their seven came during the opening 30 minutes.

Trevor O’Brien and Brian Duffy were in fine form, shooting 5-8 of their side’s total, with Barry Sharkey and Alan Brennan adding the other two majors.

Rangers could afford to lose the second half to the minnows. Shane McMahon was Annaghminnon’s top performer overall, especially after the break as they saved a degree of face following a trying opening.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell (0-2), Conor McCullough, Peter Duffy; Kevin Moran, Mark O’Brien, Niall Sharkey; Ciaráin Sheridan (0-4, one pen), Cein Sheridan; Martin McArdle (0-2), Conor Sheridan, Alan Brennan (1-0); Trevor O’Brien (3-4, 0-1 free), Brian Duffy (2-4), Barry Sharkey (1-1, 0-1 free)

Subs: Niall Bird for Farrell (16), Barry Brennan for A Brennan (32), Kevin Kane for McArdle (32), Dylan Kearney (0-1) for Ciaráin Sheridan (32), Sheridan for M O’Brien (44), McArdle for Conor Sheridan (47)

Annaghminnon Rovers: Shane Russell; Christopher Connolly, James Finnegan, Fergal Markey; Paul McArdle, Eddie Finnegan, Richard Ashfield; Ronan Byrne (0-1), Conor Russell (0-2); Blake McConnon, Shane McMahon (0-3), Aidan Lee; Kevin McKeown, David Marron (0-1, free), Ronan Finnegan

Subs: Ciarán McConnon for J Finnegan (18), Páraic Russell (0-1) for Markey (39), Damien Russell for R Finnegan (52)

Referee: Ted Hayes (Ardee St. Mary’s)