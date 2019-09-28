Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
How Roche Emmets reached the Anglo Printers JFC final...
Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
Roche Emmets' Liam Carthy evades Paul McGeough of Lannléire during the drawn semi-final in Stabannon. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
ROUND ONE
Roche Emmets 3-16 St. Nicholas 1-5
Report, here.
ROUND TWO
Roche Emmets 2-14 Na Piarsaigh 1-11
Report, here.
ROUND THREE
Roche Emmets 5-18 Sean McDermott's 2-5
Report, here.
QUARTER-FINAL
Roche Emmets 4-16 Westerns 2-10
Report, here.
SEMI-FINAL
Roche Emmets 0-16 Lannléire 3-7
Report, here.
REPLAY
Roche Emmets 2-9 Lannléire 0-14
Report, here.
