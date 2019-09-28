Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship

How Roche Emmets reached the Anglo Printers JFC final...

Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

How Roche Emmets reached the Anglo Printers JFC final...

Roche Emmets' Liam Carthy evades Paul McGeough of Lannléire during the drawn semi-final in Stabannon. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Click here and here for build-up to Sunday's final

ROUND ONE 

Roche Emmets 3-16 St. Nicholas 1-5

Report, here.

ROUND TWO

Roche Emmets 2-14 Na Piarsaigh 1-11

Report, here.

ROUND THREE

Roche Emmets 5-18 Sean McDermott's 2-5

Report, here.

QUARTER-FINAL

Roche Emmets 4-16 Westerns 2-10

Report, here.

SEMI-FINAL

Roche Emmets 0-16 Lannléire 3-7

Report, here.

REPLAY

Roche Emmets 2-9 Lannléire 0-14

Report, here.