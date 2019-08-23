Roche qualify for JFC semi-finals after comfortable victory over Westerns

Anglo Printers JFC quarter-final

Roche Emmets 4-16 Westerns 2-10

It will remain a slight concern to Roche Emmets that they will roll into a third consecutive junior championship semi-final have barely faced a challenge on the way.

But, as unfortunate as it is to suggest, that’s just the nature of this grade: the top teams, the contenders are just so far ahead of the pack, and that was underlined during this last eight clash involving the Division 3A and 3B league winners.

Tommy Durnin’s brace of goals, the first from a penalty, took the altogether dirty look off the closing scoreline, but the game was over as a contest well in advance of the break, the Dawe brothers, captain Liam and Seán, sharing Emmets’ three first period majors.

Roche’s twin scoring axis of Kevin Callaghan and Barry O’Hare were uncontainable as far as Westerns were concerned, albeit the Reaghstown men were, to some degree, architects of their own rapid downfall, cheaply turning the ball over in allowing Emmets to put their sources of blistering pace to good use.

During the early part of the match, the Durnins, Anthony and particularly Tommy, were totally on top at midfield. So much so that it was worth remarking upon any time Roche got the ball in that area. From two of their rare possessions, they opened up a gap that would never be closed.

The first ended with Seán Dawe sliding to the net, giving his team a 1-2 to 0-1 advantage after eight minutes, and later Kevin Callaghan finished a move with a point, from a Daniel O’Connell claim, that extended the advantage to seven.

After Liam Dawe’s two goals, the second almost blowing a hole in the top corner, Roche were 15 clear, having ruthlessly made use of the wind advantage, and 14 in front at the turnaround, 3-10 to five points, which left Westerns with nowhere to turn.

They did battle to more effect on the resumption, but with the outcome in little doubt Roche could afford to allow their stronghold to slip ever so slightly while introducing fresh legs from the sideline.

One of their entrants, Adam Fee, brought their total of U18s on the pitch to five, a considerable total, and he left his mark, scoring his side’s fourth goal.

Roche Emmets: Jamie O’Hare; Joe Bishop, David Quigley, Adam McKay; Glen Stewart, Dermot Carthy (0-1), Gerard Browne; Liam Dawe (2-1), Daniel O’Connell (0-1); Seán Dawe (1-0), Liam Carthy (0-1), Eugene Murray; Kevin Callaghan (0-4), Shane Byrne, Barry O’Hare (0-7, one free)

Subs: Adam Fee (1-0) for Callaghan (49), Niall McArdle (0-1) for L Carthy (52), Andrew Carroll for S Dawe, Evin Quigley for Murray (49)

Westerns: Jonathon Brennan; John Murray, Ray Quinn, Seán McGuinness; Andrew Murray, Ciarán Scriven, Colin Martin; Tommy Durnin (2-4, 1-0 pen & 0-1 free), Anthony Durnin (0-1); Michael Martin (0-1), Conor Kerr, Stephen Boylan; Ciarán Campbell (0-1, free), Jack Ogle (0-3), Ryan Duffy

Subs: Liam Murray for McGuinness (21), Patrick Kerley for Martin (HT), Terence Sweeney for Kerr (50)

Referee: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels)