Murray's brace of goals guides Roche over Na Piarsaigh in JFC

Anglo Printers JFC group four

Roche Emmets 2-14 Na Piarsaigh 1-11

Roche made it two wins from two in the JFC with a six-point victory against Na Piarsaigh in Tallanstown on Sunday afternoon.

Barry O’Hare led the way for the winners, scoring nine points, as Emmets continued their good form in 2019.

Na Piarsaigh, who defeated Sean McDermott’s in round one, competed well and possibly will feel hard done by the margin of defeat, having missed a few goal chances. However, John Garvey’s men will have their name in the hat for the last eight if they can overcome St. Nicholas next weekend.

Roche, on the other hand, have already booked their place in the quarter-final, but will be hoping to make it three from three when they take on the Seans, who remain pointless following their game’s abandonment on Friday night.

Emmets could have found themselves three ahead in the first minute when O’Hare got one-on-one with Adam Molloy, only for Na Piarsaigh’s ’keeper to pull off an excellent save.

Roche kicked three of the first four points, but ended up 1-5 to three points down by the 20th minute after a scrappy goal by Tommy Muckian handed the Naps the initiative.

Though Paddy McGuinness’ side moved up a gear and hit 1-6 without reply with Gerard Browne’s brilliant run and pass picking out Eugene Murray who calmly slotted it into the net. It was more of the same after the break for the Faughart men, with Murray finding the net again to put Roche out of sight.

The Naps never gave up, though, with Mark Larkin and Paul Mallon posing their biggest threat, while Conall Shields hit the post.

However, Roche always looked comfortable and made sure of the triumph with late points.

Roche Emmets: Jamie O’Hare; Joe Bishop, David Quigley, Enda Murphy; Seán Dawe, Dermot Carthy (0-1), Gerard Browne; Liam Dawe (0-1), Dan O’Connell (0-2); David O’Connell, Liam Carthy, Eugene Murray (2-0); Kevin Callaghan, Shane Byrne (0-1), Barry O’Hare (0-9, four frees)

Subs: Adam McKay, Niall McArdle, Conor Carthy, Harry O’Connell.

Na Piarsaigh: Adam Molloy; Thomas Morgan, Stephen Arrowsmith (0-1), Fergal Mulholland; Stephen McGuinness, Michael Woods, Conall Shields; John Garvey, Jarlath Lyons; Tommy Muckian (1-0), Mark Larkin (0-3, one free), Shane Roddy; Ciarán Murphy, David Boyle (0-1), Paul Mallon (0-4)

Subs: Gerard Smyth, Robbie Murphy (0-1), Eamonn McAuley (0-1), Ronan McCartney, Joe Woods

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)