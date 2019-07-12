O'Hare hits 1-12 as Roche ease past Nicks in JFC opener

Anglo Printers JFC group four

Roche Emmets 3-16 St. Nicholas 1-5

Barry O’Hare did what he does best to put St. Nicholas to the sword in Stabannon on Friday night, scoring 1-12.

Yet his Roche Emmets side were far from impressive in opening their campaign with the expected outcome and will know work is required, particularly in defence, if their Christy Bellew Cup dream is to be realised.

While never in any danger - from the fourth minute when Liam Carthy blasted in their first goal, with O’Hare the creator - Emmets made the task much more difficult than it could have been, gifting the Rathmullen men a goal which reduced the deficit to four midway through the opening period.

Indeed, had Dave Leydon’s men been more clinical in front of goal, especially from set plays, the margin would certainly have been less than its half-time reflection: 2-9 to 1-2 in favour of the winners.

Over the rounds to come Roche will add to their team in the form of the returning Daniel O’Connell, Kevin Callaghan and Glen Stewart; so, in theory, they will improve upon this outing, which was fairly tepid by championship standards.

And they will need to, with Na Piarsaigh - a potential slayer - primed to meet Paddy McGuinness’ team before the group phase concludes. The Rock Road natives were well represented among the spectators and their manager, John Garvey, will have watched on with great interest.

Undoubtedly, O’Hare will be the chief among his thoughts, as the former Louth U21 forward maintained his scoring spree during the second half, hitting 0-4, while also delivering for Shane Byrne’s goal.

The Nicks finished with 14 players, after Johnny Carter’s second yellow card.

Roche Emmets: Jamie O’Hare; Joe Bishop, David Quigley, Enda Murphy; Seán Dawe, Dermot Carthy, Gerard Browne; Liam Dawe, David O’Connell (0-1); Evin Quigley, Liam Carthy (1-3), Niall McArdle; Barry O’Hare (1-12, 0-6 frees), Shane Byrne (1-0), Adam McKay

Subs: Adam Fee for Bishop (40), Harry O’Connell for Seán Dawe (50)

St. Nicholas: Alex Reilly; Rian Farrell, Brian Carter, Ciarán Brannigan; Kevin O’Brien, Nuel Onianwa, Keith McCluskey; Alex Finnegan (0-1), Declan Heaney; Evan Byrne, Johnny Carter (0-1), Philip Kirwan; Darren Thornton, Sam Reilly (0-1), Vinny O’Hare (1-2, 0-2 frees)

Subs: Lorcan Downey for Brian Carter (49), Stephen Hodgins for Byrne (52), Seán Savage for O’Brien (55), John Heaney for Reilly (60)

Referee: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines)