Glyde turn around half-time deficit to overcome Mitchel's in JFC

Anglo Printers JFC group three

Glyde Rangers 2-13 John Mitchel's 1-9

Glyde Rangers overcame John Mitchel’s at their second attempt when they came out on top in the refixed game at Stabannon on Sunday evening.

The original game at Clan na Gael Park on Friday evening was abandoned after 15 minutes due to the adverse weather conditions with Glyde leading by 1-2 to no-score at the time.

The elements were not much better on Sunday night, with the wind and rain making life difficult for both sets of players.

It was a win Glyde were made to work very hard for, but the fact that they got across the winning line is really the only relevant talking point. In spite of a difficult league campaign in Division Two, the Tallanstown men’s charge looks ominous, the return to action of the Moran brothers providing a major boost.

Mitchel’s had the wind advantage in the opening half and kicked some good points from John Gallagher and Trevor Matthews, along with a Mickey Nulty goal. Glyde kept in touch with a goal from a Ciaráin Sheridan penalty and just before the break the momentum swung in their favour.

A goal from Trevor O’Brien cut the gap to 1-7 to 2-3 at half-time, while the Mitchel’s lost Seán Sweeney to a red card. The Tallanstown men made the wind advantage and the extra man count in the second half as they out-scored their opponents by 0-10 to 0-2 to make sure of victory with Brian Duffy, O’Brien, Barry Sharkey and Niall Sharkey all on target.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell, Conor McCullough, Fiachre Sheridan; Barry Brennan, Cein Sheridan (0-1), Mark O’Brien; Ciaráin Sheridan (1-1), Brian Duffy (0-3); Niall Sharkey (0-1), Conor Sheridan (0-1), Alan Brennan; Trevor O’Brien (1-2), Barry Sharkey (0-4), Gareth Moran

Subs: Paul Noone for F Sheridan, Kevin Moran for B Brennan, Niall Bird for G Moran, Dylan Kearney for B Sharkey

John Mitchel’s: Evan Farrell; Niall Carroll, Alan Mackin, Anthony Coyle; Aaron Kane, Emmet Farrell, Mickey Nulty (1-1); James Clarke, Seán Sweeney; Trevor Matthews (0-2), Robbie Coyle, John Gallagher (0-4); Rory Durnin, Aaron Keeley, Ben O’Brien

Subs: Ryan Carroll for E Farrell, Kevin Gallagher (0-2) for Kane, Barry Kirk for Durnin, Seanie Dowdall for R Coyle

Referee: Colin Halligan (Sean O’Mahony’s)