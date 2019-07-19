Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship

Downpours, thunder and lightning forces abandonment of Louth junior championship matches

Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Downpours, thunder and lightning forces abandonment of Louth junior championship matches

The scene at a sodden Páirc Clan na Gael tonight. (Pic: Caoimhín Reilly)

Heavy downpours of rain, thunder and lightning saw the postponement of two of tonight's Anglo Printers JFC matches.

The meeting of neighbours Glyde Rangers and John Mitchel's in the Clans was called off after 15 minutes, having been delayed in starting, following consultation between referee Colin Halligan and the respective team managements.

Glyde were leading the match 1-2 to no-score, with Conor Sheridan's wonderful goal the highlight.

Meanwhile, in Haggardstown, the clash of Sean McDermott's and St. Nicholas in group four was called to a halt at half-time, with the Seans in a 3-4 to two-point lead.

Both matches will have to be refixed, but it's hard to see them going ahead over the weekend to come.

In tonight's other matches, Tommy Durnin scored 3-7 as Westerns saw off Annaghminnon Rovers in the Clans, 5-14 to 11 points. In Haggardstown, Lannléire had a 2-12 to 0-2 win over Stabannon Parnells.