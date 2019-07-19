Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
Downpours, thunder and lightning forces abandonment of Louth junior championship matches
Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
The scene at a sodden Páirc Clan na Gael tonight. (Pic: Caoimhín Reilly)
Heavy downpours of rain, thunder and lightning saw the postponement of two of tonight's Anglo Printers JFC matches.
The meeting of neighbours Glyde Rangers and John Mitchel's in the Clans was called off after 15 minutes, having been delayed in starting, following consultation between referee Colin Halligan and the respective team managements.
There’s to be a stoppage. Teams walking off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/QEBay3jPM2— Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) July 19, 2019
Glyde were leading the match 1-2 to no-score, with Conor Sheridan's wonderful goal the highlight.
Meanwhile, in Haggardstown, the clash of Sean McDermott's and St. Nicholas in group four was called to a halt at half-time, with the Seans in a 3-4 to two-point lead.
Still playing here in Haggardstown pic.twitter.com/yYC025r4ha— Wee County GAA (@WeeCountyGAA) July 19, 2019
Both matches will have to be refixed, but it's hard to see them going ahead over the weekend to come.
There will be no more football in Haggardstown tonight— Wee County GAA (@WeeCountyGAA) July 19, 2019
Referee calls the game off at half time @CaoimhinReilly @LMFMRADIO @DemocratSport pic.twitter.com/24KiJQD4Sf
In tonight's other matches, Tommy Durnin scored 3-7 as Westerns saw off Annaghminnon Rovers in the Clans, 5-14 to 11 points. In Haggardstown, Lannléire had a 2-12 to 0-2 win over Stabannon Parnells.
53’ - Westerns 5-13 Annaghminnon 0-10. Tommy Durnin’s final act is to slot home from the penalty spot. Big man finishes on 3-7. pic.twitter.com/2Yuw7d7IBD— Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) July 19, 2019
