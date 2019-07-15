O'Brien leads Glyde to impressive win over neighbours Westerns in JFC

Anglo Printers JFC group three

Glyde Rangers 1-15 Westerns 1-8

Glyde Rangers began their pursuit of the Christy Bellew Cup with a seven-point victory over their neighbours, Westerns, at Louth Village on Saturday night.

Trevor O’Brien proved to be the inspiration for the Tallanstown men as he scored 1-6 on the night, including a second half goal at a vital time to kill off the Westerns revival.

Having lost the last two finals, it was an ideal way for Glyde to get underway and the return of Gareth Moran to their forward division gives them a major chance of contending for the title once again. The Sky Blues also have Dion Conlon to add to a side which is gaining a menacing look.

It was Rangers who made the better start to the game and points from Martin McArdle, O’Brien and Conor Sheridan had them in control before Stephen Boylan had the first score for the Reaghstown men.

Niall Sharkey restored the three-point gap on 13 minutes, but the advantage was wiped out almost immediately when Conor Kerr struck the first goal of the game to level matters.

Glyde refused to panic after that setback and scores from O’Brien, Gareth Moran and Sharkey helped them get back on top. However, late points from Anthony and Tommy Durnin cut the gap to 0-9 to 1-3 at the break.

The same two players found the target early in the second half to reduce the deficit to just a point and raise hopes of causing an upset.

However, Glyde once again found the perfect response with a point from O’Brien before adding a goal to end hopes of a Westerns comeback and in the final quarter the Tallanstown side held out comfortably for victory with Ciaráin Sheridan and sub Barry Sharkey adding points for their side.

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Gerard Farrell, Conor McCullough, Fiachre Sheridan; Barry Brennan, Cein Sheridan, Mark O’Brien; Ciaráin Sheridan (0-1), Brian Duffy; Martin McArdle (0-3), Conor Sheridan (0-1), Alan Brennan; Trevor O’Brien (1-6), Niall Sharkey (0-2), Gareth Moran (0-1)

Subs: Barry Sharkey (0-1), Peter Duffy, JP Boyle

Westerns: Johnny Brennan; Andy Murray, Ray Quinn, Liam Murray; Mick Martin, Dylan Ogle, Colin Martin; Tommy Durnin (0-3), Stephen Boylan (0-1); PJ Marron, Anthony Durnin (0-3), Ciarán Scriven; Conor Kerr (1-0), Ryan Duffy, Seán McGuinness

Subs: John Murray, Ciarán Campbell (0-1), Terence Sweeney

Referee: David J McArdle (St. Bride’s)