IN DEPTH - A closer look at the Louth IFC final between St. Mochta's and St. Fechin's

ST. MOCHTA’S - TO THE FINAL

Mochta’s 0-10 Fechin’s 1-13

Mochta’s 2-13 H’stown Rvs 0-15

Mochta’s 2-9 Bride’s 0-10

Mochta’s 1-10 Mattock 0-11

ST. FECHIN’S - TO THE FINAL

Fechin’s 1-10 H’stown Rvs 0-9

Fechin’s 1-16 Kevin’s 1-7

Fechin’s 2-13 Nh. F’barra 2-8

LAST LEAGUE MEETING

Fechin’s 0-17 Mochta’s 0-12

St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell (0-2); Leo McGrane, Niall McCabe, Colm O’Neill; Niall Carolan, Paul Matthews, Matthew Flanagan; Bevan Duffy (0-2), Brian Devlin (0-3); Niall Devlin, Donal Ryan, Harry Haughney; Karl McDonnell (0-2), Ronan Holcroft (0-6), Jamie King (0-2)

Subs: Eoghan Duffy, Paul Dillon

St. Mochta’s: Fergus English; David Lennon, Philip Englishby, Cormac Callan; Conor Garland, Andrew English (0-1), Barry Mulholland; Emlyn Clerkin, Eamon O’Neill (0-5); Jamie Farrell, Gerry Garland, Brendan Duff; Declan Byrne (0-5), Danny Kindlon, Darren McMahon (0-1)

Subs: Liam McGranaghan, Cormac Smyth

LAST CH’SHIP MEETING

Mochta’s led 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time before Bevan Duffy’s goal helped to swing it Fechins’ way.

St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell; Colm O’Neill, Niall McCabe, Conor Haughney; Leo McGrane, Alex Smith, Matthew Flanagan; Bevan Duffy (1-0), Donal Ryan; Brian Devlin, Ronan Holcroft (0-8, four frees), Joe Corrigan (0-3); Eoghan Duffy, Paul Matthews, Niall Devlin (0-2)

Subs: Fergal McNally for Smith, Paul Dillon for Eoghan Duffy

St. Mochta’s: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Philip Engishby, Liam Lawlor; Andrew English (0-1), Declan Byrne (0-4), Conor Garland; Darren McMahon, Eamon O’Neill (0-2, one free); Jamie Farrell (0-1), Gerry Garland (0-1), Barry Mulholland; Gareth O’Reilly (0-1), Stephen McCooey, Emlyn Clerkin

Subs: Ciarán McMahon for Clerkin, Robert Wallace for Lawlor (BC)

JFC FINAL 2009

Mochta’s 0-14 Fechin’s 0-11

Mochta’s led 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time in Haggardstown.

St. Mochta’s: Conor Ryan; Barry Mulholland, Barry Cassidy, Paul Marron; Donal Gernon, Philip Englishby, Gary Connolly (0-1), Declan Byrne (0-1), Gareth O’Reilly; Seán McMahon, Colin Hoey (0-1), Liam McGranaghan; Ken Meegan, Gervaise Marron, Nigel Farrell (0-11, eight frees)

Subs: Eamon O’Neill for McMahon, Seán Crawley for McGranaghan, Liam Byrne for Cassidy, McGranaghan for Meegan

St. Fechin’s: Mark Savage; Richard McDonnell, Brendan Fanning, David Collier; Harry McArdle, Mark Hynes, Colm Mulholland; John McGlew, Paul King; Niall Devlin (0-1), Enda Winters, Conor Haughney; Fergal McNally, Brian Devlin (0-1), Ronan Holcroft (0-7, three frees & ‘45)

Subs: Eoghan Duffy for McNally, Bevan Duffy for Winters, Colm O’Neill for Mulholland, Leo Cunningham for McArdle, Anthony Donaghy for King