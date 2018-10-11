CTI BUSINESS SOLUTIONS INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
IN DEPTH - A closer look at the Louth IFC final between St. Mochta's and St. Fechin's
St. Mochtas' Declan Byrne and Bevan Duffy of St. Fechin's during their early championship meeting. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
ST. MOCHTA’S - TO THE FINAL
Mochta’s 0-10 Fechin’s 1-13
Mochta’s 2-13 H’stown Rvs 0-15
ST. FECHIN’S - TO THE FINAL
Fechin’s 1-10 H’stown Rvs 0-9
LAST LEAGUE MEETING
Fechin’s 0-17 Mochta’s 0-12
St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell (0-2); Leo McGrane, Niall McCabe, Colm O’Neill; Niall Carolan, Paul Matthews, Matthew Flanagan; Bevan Duffy (0-2), Brian Devlin (0-3); Niall Devlin, Donal Ryan, Harry Haughney; Karl McDonnell (0-2), Ronan Holcroft (0-6), Jamie King (0-2)
Subs: Eoghan Duffy, Paul Dillon
St. Mochta’s: Fergus English; David Lennon, Philip Englishby, Cormac Callan; Conor Garland, Andrew English (0-1), Barry Mulholland; Emlyn Clerkin, Eamon O’Neill (0-5); Jamie Farrell, Gerry Garland, Brendan Duff; Declan Byrne (0-5), Danny Kindlon, Darren McMahon (0-1)
Subs: Liam McGranaghan, Cormac Smyth
LAST CH’SHIP MEETING
Mochta’s led 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time before Bevan Duffy’s goal helped to swing it Fechins’ way.
St. Fechin’s: Niall McDonnell; Colm O’Neill, Niall McCabe, Conor Haughney; Leo McGrane, Alex Smith, Matthew Flanagan; Bevan Duffy (1-0), Donal Ryan; Brian Devlin, Ronan Holcroft (0-8, four frees), Joe Corrigan (0-3); Eoghan Duffy, Paul Matthews, Niall Devlin (0-2)
Subs: Fergal McNally for Smith, Paul Dillon for Eoghan Duffy
St. Mochta’s: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Philip Engishby, Liam Lawlor; Andrew English (0-1), Declan Byrne (0-4), Conor Garland; Darren McMahon, Eamon O’Neill (0-2, one free); Jamie Farrell (0-1), Gerry Garland (0-1), Barry Mulholland; Gareth O’Reilly (0-1), Stephen McCooey, Emlyn Clerkin
Subs: Ciarán McMahon for Clerkin, Robert Wallace for Lawlor (BC)
JFC FINAL 2009
Mochta’s 0-14 Fechin’s 0-11
Mochta’s led 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time in Haggardstown.
St. Mochta’s: Conor Ryan; Barry Mulholland, Barry Cassidy, Paul Marron; Donal Gernon, Philip Englishby, Gary Connolly (0-1), Declan Byrne (0-1), Gareth O’Reilly; Seán McMahon, Colin Hoey (0-1), Liam McGranaghan; Ken Meegan, Gervaise Marron, Nigel Farrell (0-11, eight frees)
Subs: Eamon O’Neill for McMahon, Seán Crawley for McGranaghan, Liam Byrne for Cassidy, McGranaghan for Meegan
St. Fechin’s: Mark Savage; Richard McDonnell, Brendan Fanning, David Collier; Harry McArdle, Mark Hynes, Colm Mulholland; John McGlew, Paul King; Niall Devlin (0-1), Enda Winters, Conor Haughney; Fergal McNally, Brian Devlin (0-1), Ronan Holcroft (0-7, three frees & ‘45)
Subs: Eoghan Duffy for McNally, Bevan Duffy for Winters, Colm O’Neill for Mulholland, Leo Cunningham for McArdle, Anthony Donaghy for King
