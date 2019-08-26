REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA club championship team of the week, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast

The Democrat has teamed up with the Louth and Proud Podcast for the club championships, with a view to picking a team of the week following every round of games.

Here’s the week five inclusions, spanning three grades and eight clubs.

1 Luke Haggans (Oliver Plunkett’s)

2 Alan Dunne (St. Bride’s)

3 Patrick Taaffe (Hunterstown Rovers)

4 Alan Connor (Newtown Blues)

5 John Connolly (Newtown Blues)

6 Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues)

7 Michael Keane (St. Bride’s)

8 Liam Dawe (Roche Emmets)

9 James Califf (Dreadnots)

10 Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues)

11 Andrew Smyth (St. Bride’s)

12 Cian Brady (Oliver Plunkett’s)

13 Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

14 Shane Lennon (Kilkerley Emmets)

15 Billy Smith (Clan na Gael)