REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA club championship team of the week, in association with the Louth and Proud Podcast
Glyde Rangers' Trevor O'Brien makes it into this week's Dundalk Democrat/Louth and Proud Podcast club championship team of the week. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The Democrat has teamed up with the Louth and Proud Podcast for the club championships, with a view to picking a team of the week following every round of games.
Here’s the week four inclusions, spanning all two grades and nine clubs.
1 Adam Molloy (Na Piarsaigh)
2 Mark Hanna (Dundalk Gaels)
3 Seán Halpenny (Stabannon Parnells)
4 Cian McGuinness (St. Joseph's)
5 Stephen McGuinness (Na Piarsaigh)
6 Mark O’Brien (Glyde Rangers)
7 John Clutterbuck (Naomh Máirtín)
8 Derek Crilly (Dundalk Gaels)
9 Matthew Corcoran (Geraldines)
10 Ciarán McMahon (St. Mochta’s)
11 Jim McEneaney (Geraldines)
12 Kian Moran (Ardee St. Mary’s)
13 Trevor O’Brien (Glyde Rangers)
14 JP Rooney (Naomh Máirtín)
15 David Boyle (Na Piarsaigh)
