Division 3B Roundup: Stabannon come out on top in top of the table clash

Hollywood Developments Division 3B Round Seven

STABANNON PARNELLS 1-12 ST NICHOLAS 0-8

Stabannon Parnells made it six wins on the bounce on Sunday afternoon after beating St Nicholas in this top of the table clash at Jimmy Pentony Park.

Parnells played the first half with the aid of a nice breeze and gladly took advantage of it through Sean Reynolds and Harry Butterly points. The latter bagged a crucial goal at the end of the first half.

Despite Fionn Meagher’s accuracy from frees the hosts trailed 1-8 to 0-5 at the break and came out for the start of the second half with renewed vigour.

Robbie Callaghan managed to take two lovely points from his left and when Brian Carter received a second yellow with five minutes remaining it made the game safe for Stabannon, who are now outright leaders at the top of Division 3B.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Joe McGrath; Patrick Bell, Sean Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, Eanna McCartney; Thomas Campbell, Niall Cluskey (0-1); Harry Butterly (1-6), Barry McCoy, Robbie Callaghan (0-3); Sean Reynolds (0-1), Bobby Butterly (0-1), Fintan Martin. SUBS: David Cluskey, Mark Byrne, Niall Fanning, Paul Egan.

ST. NICHOLAS:Shane Finegan; Con Sheehan, Connor Faulkner, Andrew Starrs; Sam Reilly, Paudi Downey (0-2), Rian Farrell; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan; Hayden Quinn, Phillip Kirwan, Fionn Meagher (0-5 frees); Caebhan Housidari (0-1), Lee Kavanagh, Tadgh Martin.

JOHN MITCHELS 2-10 CUCHULAINN GAELS 0-9

John Mitchels took the opportunity to move closer to the top of the Division 3B table when they came out on top against Cuchulainn Gaels on Thursday night at Ballybailie.

The hosts went into the game as strong favourites but were made to fight all the way by a gutsy Omeath outfit who turned in a battling second half display but in the end fell short.

The early exchanges went to form as the Mitchels dominated in the opening quarter and made their superiority count when Gareth Kane struck two well taken goals.

Gaels rallied coming up to the break with Micheal McCabe in fine form as they cut the gap to 2-6 to 0-4 and it could have been even better but for a fine save from Davy Anderson.

The second period didn’t produce that same level of open football as John and Kevin Gallagher kept the scoreboard ticking over to maintain their advantage.

The Omeath men had a good spell in the final quarter with Jordan Loye and Shane McMullen on target. However, the home defence kept their goal intact as they ran out winners by seven points.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Michael Quinn, Shane Crossan, Gareth Finnegan; Mikey Nulty, Aaron Kane, Liam Devitt; Stephen Coyle, John Bingham; Cathal Bradley, Cathal Corrigan, Kevin Gallagher (0-4); Gaz Kane (2-2), John Gallagher (0-4), Jake Gillespie. Subs: Stephen Bingham for Bradley, Anto Coyle for Devitt, Andrew Bingham for Corrigan, Dean McCarron for Gillespie.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Seamus Quigley; Brendan McKeown (0-1), Sean Brennan, Calum Fearon; Peter Morgan, Francis O’Hagan, Martin Hynes; Seamus McCabe (0-1), Mícheál McCabe (0-3); Chris McQuaid, Jordan Loye (0-1), Conall Donnelly (0-1); Cian McDonald (0-1), Brendan O’Hagan, Stephen Mullen (0-1). Subs: Niall King, Peter McCabe, Ciaran Connolly.



DOWDALLSHILL 2-13 SEAN MCDERMOTTS 1-14

Dowdallshill picked up their second win of the season when they secured a two-point victory over Sean McDermotts at St Brigid’s Park on Thursday evening.

Goals from Paul Gill and Niall McManus did the trick for the hosts as the move onto five points in the table, while the McDermotts are still waiting on their first points of the season.

The Mountrush side are still hampered by injuries but they gave as good as they got in a competitive first half with David O’Neill on target for the visitors. The difference between the teams at the short whistle was a goal from Gill to ensure his side went in with a 1-8 to 0-8 lead.

The second half continued to be closely contested and the McDermotts gave themselves hope with a goal from Cormac Walsh. However, it was a goal from McManus that ultimately proved the difference as the Dundalk men claimed victory.

DOWDALLSHILL: Dermot McArdle; Sean Duffy, Darragh Newman, Anton Rogers; Paddy McKenna, Jack McGailey, Stephen Murray; Justin Halley, Dillon Curran (0-1); Donal Magennis (0-1), Noel Finnegan (0-1), Paudie Murray; Dylan McDonald (0-2), Niall McManus (1-6), Paul Gill (1-2). Subs: Stephen King, Cathal Sheridan, Mairtin Óg O’Brien and Cian Kieran.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: Brendan McGahon; Dean Brennan, Sean Martin, Lorcan Ludden (0-1); David McArdle, Sean McMahon, Danny Reilly; Peter Osborne, Kevin McMahon; Cormac Walsh (1-3), David O’Neill (0-5), Colin Curran (0-1); BJ Matthews (0-1), Declan Carroll, Emmett Duffy (0-3).

WOLFE TONES 3-12 ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS 2-6

Wolfe Tones had to fight back in the second half to overcome Annaghminnon Rovers at home in Drogheda on Sunday. The win now separates the two sides by four points at the cut off point in the Division 3B table.

It was the visitors who started out the livelier of the two teams splitting the posts through James O’Connor and Dwayne Markey, before Darren Weldon popped over a free for the Tones.

Kevin Brady was well positioned to tap home a rebounded shot and when Trevor Walsh and Sam Kelly followed this up with a point each the Tones looked to be in control.

However the hosts were caught sleeping when Tiernan O’Brien and O’Connor combined with goals to give Rovers the lead at half time 2-5 to 1-3.

The Tones came out in the second half with intent and quickly reclaimed the lead and allowed Rovers a single point in a dominant display.

Substitute Cailean Gallagher Floody took the Drogheda side to within one point of the visitors and then Danny Byrne made sure of the nine point victory with another goal, while the impressive Darren Weldon brought the game to a close with his fifth point.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray Kierans; Sean McMahon, Graham Fanning, Danny Byrne (1-0); Tadigh Rock, Sam Kelly, Caolan McKenna; Mark Healy (0-1), Gareth Cooney; Lorcan Mallon, Trevor Walsh (0-4), Adam Gartland; Kevin Brady (1-0), Darren Weldon (0-5), Jordan Duffy (0-2). Subs: Patrick Fanning, Cailean Gallagher Floody (1-0).

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS SCORERS: James O’Connor 1-2, Tiernan O’Brien 1-0, Dwayne Markey 0-2, Aidan Lee Martin 0-1, Dylan Mulholland 0-1.