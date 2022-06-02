Division 3A Roundup: 17 goals notched in scoring round of action

Hollywood Developments Division 3A Round Seven

GLYDE RANGERS 3-16 WESTERNS 1-2

Glyde Rangers chalked up their fifth win of the campaign to remain three points off the top of Division 3A after defeating Westerns on Friday night.

The Tallanstown men were never in any danger in this clash at Reaghstown as the hosts saw their run of defeats extend to seven games.

Trevor O’Brien and Brian Duffy found the net in the opening half to provide the visitors with a healthy lead coming into half time.

While Ryan Duffy found the net for Westerns for the first time since the opening weekend, Aaron Devlin put the winless side to the sword with a second half goal.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Pauric Kearney, Conor McCullagh, Fiachra Sheridan; Ultan Larney (0-1), Conor Sheridan, Gerard Bourton; Dion Conlon (0-2), Brian Duffy (1-1); Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk (0-3), Aaron Devlin (0-2); Barry Sharkey, Ciarain Sheridan (1-0), Trevor O’Brien (1-3). Subs: Peter Duffy, Killian Scott, Dylan Kearney, Alan Brennan, Cein Sheridan, Cormac Walsh.

WESTERNS: Dermott McArdle; Benny Harlin, Andy Murray, James Cahill; Conor Smyth, Finn Duffy, John Murray; Dylan Ogle (0-2), Terrence Sweeney; Patrick Kerley, Anthony Durnin, Adam Duffy; Aidan McGarrell, Ryan Duffy (1-0), Sean McGuinness.



GLEN EMMETS 4-15 NA PIARSAIGH 0-6

Glen Emmets got back to winning ways in Division 3A on Friday night when they defeated Na Piarsaigh at Cusack Park.

After dropping their first point of the season against Lannleire in their previous outing, the league leaders made no mistake with a comprehensive victory over their visitors from Dundalk.

It was Na Piarsaigh who were first off the mark through Micheal Begley, but that’s as good as it got for his side as the Emmets quickly assumed control.

With Ronan Grufferty and James Butler returning to the starting line-up, the hosts’ attack was in fine form in the first half and just before the break a goal from Kealan O’Neill gave them a 1-9 to 0-2 advantage.

Begley and Joseph Woods did their best to keep Na Piarsaigh in the game but there was no stopping the Tullyallen men who saw Damien Grimes grab two goals while Alex Carolan also found the net to complete a straightforward win.

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Tom Grimes, Sam Kenny, Shane Noone; Jaime Farnan, Cathal Maguire (0-2), Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Cian Talbot, Keith Boylan; Ronan Grufferty (0-2), James Butler (0-4), Evan English; Alex Carolan (1-2), Damien Grimes (2-2), Kealan O’Neill (1-2). Subs: James Byrne, Rhys Fordham (0-1), Conor Stafford, Sean Bryne, David Bracken.

NA PIARSAIGH: Brendan Nash; Joe Woods (0-1),Ronan McCartney, Fionn Tipping; Tommy Muckian, Michael Woods,Stephen McGuinness; Mark Larkin (0-1), James Mahoney; Sean Geeney, Michael Begley (0-2), Gerard Rice; Cormac McCartney, Robbie O'Hanlon (0-1), Paddy Wherly (0-1).

LANNLÉIRE 5-8 NAOMH MALACHI 4-6

A goal fest at Courtbane went in Lannleire’s favour against Naomh Malachi in this entertaining Division 3A clash

Lannleire's hero on the day was Peter Fortune. Fresh from his Lory Meagher triumph with the Louth hurlers, Fortune bagged a first half hat-trick for the Dunleer men, with all three goals coming in the opening 12 minutes.

Darragh Malone topped up the visitors’ tally to leave them 4-4 to 0-5 to the good at half time, with Pearse Carthy and Shane Rogers landing scores for the hosts.

The game then took an almighty shift when the Malachis took over in the third quarter with three goals from Carthy, Collie Rooney and Paudie McLoughlin. However Lannleire had just enough with Pierce Hawkins steadying the ship in the eventful win.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Paul McGeough, Briain McGuinness, Thomas Doyle; Aaron McArdle (0-1), Jason Torris (0-1), Darragh Goodman; Paul Doyle, Ian Mulroy (0-2); Lorcan Callaghan, Peter Fortune (3-1), Killian Gregory (0-2); Bob Murphy, Paul Callan, Darragh Malone (1-0). SUBS: Alan Murphy, Pierce Hawkins (1-1), Caoimhin Maher, Ryan McArdle.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Stephen Burns, Conor Begley, Aaron Gogarty; Donal Mullholland, Kevin McShane, Conaill Stafford; Pearse Carthy (2-2), Paudie McLoughlin (1-0); Donal Begley, David Begley, Shane Rogers (0-1); Calum McCoy (0-1), Paudie Moley (0-1), Colin Rooney (1-1). SUBS: Paul Gogarty for Conaill Stafford, Mark Meegan for Paudie Moley, Michael McLoughlin for Shane Rogers, Ciaran Hughes, James McShane, Gary McShane, Ronan McElroy, Keelan Conlon.