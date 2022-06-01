Division Two Roundup: Dundalk Gaels draw sees their lead at the top diminish

Hollywood Developments Division Two Round Seven

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-15 DUNDALK GAELS 1-12

Late points from Fionn Cumiskey and Cathal Bellew saw Kilkerley Emmets claim a share of the spoils at home to Dundalk Gaels on Sunday afternoon.

The results sees the visitors drop their first point of the campaign and means that their lead at the top is now down to two points.

The game began with a Cumiskey point but the Gaels hit the front soon after when Thomas O’Connell scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Kilkerley hit back with points from Kieran Murtagh, Cathal Bellew and Fintan Murtagh, but Luke Murray, Sean McCann and Dylan McKeown were on target at the opposite end to cut the gap to 0-9 to 1-5 at the break.

The hosts missed two goal chances in the opening half and another just after the restart, and it looked as if they might be made pay a heavy price.

McKeown brought his tally to six points, while Shevlin was also on target to see their side lead by two entering the closing stages. However, they were unable to hold on as Cumiskey and Bellew struck late to secure a draw.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Rian Hand; Tadhg McKeown, Cillian Mulligan, Cormac Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart, Kieran Murtagh (0-1), Aaron Crawford; James Fegan (0-1), Micheal McGeown; Darren Geoghegan, Brian Brady, Shaun McElroy; Fionn Cumiskey (0-6), Cathal Bellew (0-4), Fintan Brady (0-2). Subs: Ciaran Clarke for McElroy, Aidan Corrigan for McGeown, Conal Quinn for Mulligan, Conor Quigley (0-1) for Geoghegan.

DUNDALK GAELS: Adrian Rafferty; James Lynch, Oisin Murray, Paul McCrave; Mark Hanna, Andrew Curley, Kyle Rafferty; Jordan Keating, Luke Murray (0-1); Aaron Culligan, Sean McCann (0-1), Jason Clarke (0-1); Ryan Coleman, Dylan McKeown (0-6), Thomas O'Connell (1-2). Sub: D Shevlin (0-1).

YOUNG IRELANDS 0-13 HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 0-8

Young Irelands cut the gap to Dundalk Gaels at the top of the table to two points thanks to this victory over Hunterstown Rovers at Pairc Eire Og on Sunday afternoon.

Good scoring performances from Dermot Mone, Jordan O’Donoghue and Cathal Ferriter helped the Dundalk men record their fifth win of the campaign and keep the pressure on their town rivals.

Four first half points from Dermot Mone helped the hosts establish a five-point interval advantage, and despite the best efforts of Rovers in the second half they managed to maintain that lead until the final whistle.

Oisin McCabe and Ferriter were also on target in the opening period as the Dundalk men built up a 0-8 to 0-3 lead. Alan Landy, Jamie Ward and Glen Mathews kicking points for the visitors in reply.

Robert Farrell and Mone helped keep the Young Irelands ahead in the third quarter, but Rovers refused to give up and points from Dean Burns and Niall Carrie saw the gap narrowed down to just three points with six minutes remaining. However, the hosts wrapped up the win with late scores from Ferriter and Cian O’Donoghue.

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Conn O’Donoghue, Robert Farrell (0-1); Aaron Fee, Peter Nixon, Jamie Browne; James Prendergast, Oisn McCabe (0-1); Dean Maguire, Cathal Ferriter (0-3), Dermot Mone (0-4); Jordan O’Donoghue (0-3), Cian O’Donoghue (0-1), Cian O Naraigh. Subs: Brendan Prendergast for A Fee, Caolan McCabe for O McCabe, Leon Duffy for J Prendergast.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie (0-1); Cillian Taaffe, Patrick Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; Conor Reaburn, Daithi Carroll, Caolan McCabe; Ryan Ward, Jamie Ward (0-1); James Rogers, Glen Mathews (0-4), Brendan Lennon; Colm Murphy, Alan Landy (0-1), Paul Carrie. Sub: Dean Burns (0-1).

ROCHE EMMETS 3-13 CLAN NA GAEL 0-10

Roche Emmets bounced back from their defeat to Young Irelands in their previous outing by recording a 12-point win over Clan na Gael at home on Sunday evening.

The hosts blew their neighbours away with a fine second half display that featured goals from Shane Byrne, Barry O’Hare and Mark Byrne. The result sees the Faughart side leap-frog the Dundalk men into a share of fourth place in the Division Two table.

The first half proved to be a close affair with Barry O’Hare landing four points for Roche while there were also contributions from Mickey McCourt and Jack McKay as their side led by 0-8 to 0-6 at half time. The Clans kept in touch with the help of scores from Robbie Curran and Billy Smith.

The second half saw Roche step up the pace and the Clans had no answer to the three goal salvo that secured a deserved win for the hosts.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Sean Dawe, Harry O’Connell, Dermot Carthy; Calum Grant, Glen Stewart, Aidan Grant; David Quigley, Eugene Murray; Jack McKay (0-1), Shane Byrne (1-2), Mickey McCourt (0-2); Kevin Callaghan (0-1), Barry O’Hare (1-5), Mark Byrne (1-2). Subs: Mark Reynolds for E Murray, Andrew Carroll for C Grant, Daire Reilly for K Callaghan, Tom Quigley for J McKay.

CLAN NA GAEL: Sean Smyth; Craig Callan, Brian McDonnell, Conor Smith; Paul Crewe, John Byrne (0-1), Shane Carroll; Robbie Curran (0-2), Stephen Coleman; Conor Noonan, Jason Cullen (0-1), Mark McGeown (0-1); Sean O’Hanlon (0-1), Billy Smith (0-3), Paul Martin (0-1). Subs: Tiarnan Weldon for P Martin, Shay Coleman for S Coleman.

O’CONNELL’S 5-13 OLIVER PLUNKETTS 2-10

O’Connell’s gained two vital league points when they had a big win over the Plunketts at the Grove on Friday night.

The home side got off to a quick start landing the first four points of the game from Robert Quigley, Cian Doyle and a brace from Niall Conlon. Cian Matthews got the visitors first point of the game and the sides shared the next two points.

O’Connells got the next three points from Doyle, Quigley and Jackie Agnew and Plunketts keeper Aaron Donnelly pulled off a great save from a shot by Agnew.

Scores from Matthews and Kristian Nolan reduced the lead to four and a Conlon free was the last point of the half to leave the score at the break 0-9 to 0-4 in the hosts’ favour.

Robbie Brodigan got the first point of the second half for the Drogheda side but the O’Connells then hit two goals in a minute, the first after a bad kick out went straight to Conlon and he passed to Doyle who fired to the net.

And not long after, the same two men combined, and Doyle got his second goal of the game. Two points from Quigley increased the lead to 12 but the visitors got their own green flag when a good save by the O’Connells keeper fell into the path of Tadhg O’Brien who finished to the net.

Brodigan got his second point of the game but a minute later the Bellingham side got their third goal when Doyle found Conlon and he fired to the corner of the net.

Substitute David Lambe pointed for Plunketts but Doyle knocked a high ball down into Agnew and finished to the net for the fifth goal of the game. Another sub Stephen Beirth got his name on the score sheet for the Drogheda side when he added a consolation goal.

O’CONNELL’S: Sean Connolly; Liam Kiernan, Salem Rifaie, David Hoey; Cian O’Dwyer, Ciaran O’Brien, Cailum Woods; Andrew Keenan (0-1), Sean Cairns; Conor Culligan, Niall Conlon (1-5), Bernard Osbourne; Jackie Agnew (1-1), Cian Doyle (2-2), Robert Quigley (1-4). Subs Craig Sharkey for B Osbourne, Cathal O’Brien for Conlon, Dara McDonnell for Doyle, Brendan Saddlier for Kiernan, Dalton O’Brien for Cairns.

OLIVER PLUNKETTS: Aaron Donnelly; Cillian Matthews, David McTaggert, Josh Hynes; Tadhg O’Brien, Cillian Smith, Tiernan O’Donovan; Robbie Brodigan (0-2), Stephen Keely (0-2); Niall Murtagh, Sean Boyle, Conor Haggans; Kristian Nolan (0-2), Cian Matthews (0-2), Killian Nolan (0-1). Subs David Lambe (0-1) for Boyle, Stephen Beirth (1-0) for Murtagh.

ST KEVINS 0-13 ST JOSEPHS 0-7

St Kevins consolidated their position in the top half of the Division Two table as they proved too strong for St Josephs at Cluskey Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Joes opened the scoring when Conall Smyth was on target following good work by Conor Neary. Points from Lee Crosbie and Tom Matthews had the Kevin’s ahead, with Conall Smyth equalising for the Joes on eight minutes.

St Kevin’s took control of the game through their dominance of the midfield exchanges, with free takers Cameron Matthews and Lee Crosbie adding three points from placed balls. A Joes goal chance was well blocked for a 45 that Alan McKenna converted on 23 minutes as the visitors led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

The Kevin’s duo of Lee Crosbie and Seanie Crosbie opened the second half with two pointed frees with the Joes response being an excellent long-range point from Jack Mulligan.

The hosts hit a purple patch with three points from Alan McKenna, Craig Doherty and Jack Mulligan to leave just two between the sides at the end of the third quarter, 0-9 to 0-7.

In the final quarter the Kevin’s regained control and hit two excellent points from Karl Martin and Patrick Clarke. Lee Crosbie closing out the game with the two final points to leave the Kevin’s deserving winners.

ST KEVINS: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Finbarr Lynch, Eoin McKenna; Karl Martin (0-1), Cameron Maher (0-2), Darren McMullan; Brian Callaghan, Evan Maher; Patrick Clarke (0-1), Lee Crosbie (0-6), Keelan Maher; Paul Duff (0-1), Seanie Crosbie (0-1), Tom Matthews (0-1). Sub: Conor Rogers for K Maher.

ST JOSEPHS: Jordan Mackin; Lorcan McGeeney, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Potts; Liam O’Leary, Killian Staunton, Conor Neary; Ben Mulligan, Jack Mulligan (0-2); Cian Sheridan, Alan McKenna (0-2), Evan McEnteggart; Nathan Todd, Craig Doherty (0-1), Conall Smyth (0-2). Subs: David Kieran, Ian McDonald.

O RAGHALLAIGHS 8-16 NH FIONNBARRA 3-8

O Raghallaighs went on a scoring spree as they defeated Naomh Fionnbarra by 23 points at Ballygassan on Sunday afternoon.

After a relatively even first half, the Drogheda side turned in an impressive second half display that saw them hit six goals, in a remarkable game that saw the green flag raised a total of 11 times.

Barry Flanagan grabbed a hat-trick for the visitors, Kyle McElroy grabbed a brace, while Ben Smyth, Eoin Moore and Connel Rice also hit the net. Conor Osborne, Ciaran Markey and Hugh Osborne scored the goals for the Finbarrs.

At half-time there was little indication of what was to come with the O Raghallaighs leading by just 2-9 to 2-5, but they produced a stunning second half that saw them add 6-7 to their tally.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; James Morgan, Alan Doyle, Daire O’Rourke; Emmet King, Chris Smith, Ewan Sweeney; James Moonan, Ruairi Moore; Ben Smyth (1-0), Eoin Moore (1-1), Cillian Curran; Kyle McElroy (2-0), Ben Rogan, Barry Flanagan (3-0). Subs: Danny Morgan for Smyth, Joe Meehan for O’Rourke, Sean Gibbons for Doyle, Olan Walshe for Curran, Connel Rice (1-0).

NH FIONNBARRA: Colum Kierans; James Butterly, Hugh McGrane, Donnacha County; Adam Hanratty, Colin McGrane, Kalum Regan; John Doyle, Matthew O'Reilly (0-1); Padraig Butterly, Conor Osborne (1-1), Mairtin Murphy; Ciaran Murphy (0-1), Ciaran Markey (1-4), Hugh Osborne (1-1). Subs: Nicholas Butterly for D County, Ciaran Boyle for J Butterly, Ronan McCreesh for P Butterly.