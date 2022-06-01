Division 1 Roundup: St Mochtas continue to pile the pressure on Newtown Blues

Hollywood Developments Division One Round Seven

ST MOCHTAS 0-14 COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-5

St Mochtas kept the pressure on Division 1 leaders Newtown Blues when they proved too strong for Cooley Kickhams in Louth Village on Sunday afternoon.

With other challengers falling off the pace in recent weeks, the Mochtas remain just two points behind the Blues after seven games.

The hard work was done in the first half when the Mid Louth side built up a seven-point lead and that advantage was rarely threatened in the second half.

Once again, Declan Byrne was to the fore in front of the posts as he helped his side to move 0-8 to 0-1 clear by the time the half time whistle sounded.

Cooley battled gamely without ever threatening a comeback and a goal from Peter Shields was the highlight of their afternoon. Byrne continued to chip away at the points, while Cormac Smyth and Gerry Garland were the other scores for the winners.

ST MOCHTAS: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss Kieran, Andrew Lennon; Conor Garland, Andrew English, Oisín Callan; Ciaran Mc Mahon, Darren Mc Mahon; Gerry Garland (0-2), Jamie Farrell, Eamonn O’Neill; Danny Kindlon, Decky Byrne (0-11), Phily Englishby. Subs: Ryan Cash for E O’Neill, Cormac Smyth (0-1) for J Farrell.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Patrick Hanlon, James O’Reilly; Ian Arnold, Dean McGreehan, Eddie Kirwan; Darren Marks (0-1), Peter Thornton; Cormac Malone, Michael Carron (0-1), Peter Shields (1-0); Cian Connor (0-1), Patrick Johnston (0-1), Richard Brennan. Subs Cormac McGuigan, Michael Rafferty (0-1), Gerard Hanlon, Calum O’Hanlon, Niall Brady.

NEWTOWN BLUES 0-13 ST FECHINS 1-7

Newtown Blues continued their unbeaten run in Division 1 thanks to a three-point win over St Fechins. In what was a very competitive affair at Newfoundwell on Thursday night, the hosts did enough to come out on top despite being reduced to 13 men in the second half.

Ross Nally continued his excellent scoring form as he chalked up another ten points over the hour. Nally was to the fore in an even first half which ended with the Blues leading by 0-5 to 0-4, while at the other end Ryan Walsh was among the points for St Fechins.

The visitors were given a huge boost in the second half when Walsh scored the only goal of the game. The Blues lost Colm Nally and Thomas Costello to red cards but with Nally continuing to find his range and Robert Carr also on target they did enough to see their side over the line.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, John Connolly, Thomas Costello; Alan Connor, Emmett Carolan, Ian Connor; Chris Reid, Fergal Donohoe; Jamie Kelly, Conor Moore (0-1), Conor McGuirk; Cormac McQuillan, Ross Nally (0-10), Rob Carr (0-2). Subs: John Kermode, Colm Judge

ST FECHINS: Niall Mc Donnell (0-1); Cian Gorman, David Lally, Niall McCabe; Colm O’Neill, David Collier, Harry Haughney; Padraig O’Donoghue, Jamie McDonnell; Eoghan Duffy, John O’Connell, Joe Corrigan; Ryan Walsh (1-3), Brian Devlin, Niall Devlin (0-2). Subs: Ronan Holcroft (0-1), Sean Kerrisk, Harry O’Neill.

ARDEE ST MARY’S 3-15 DREADNOTS 1-12

A strong second half showing helped St Marys record their third win of the Division 1 season at the expense of Dreadnots on Friday night in Ardee.

There were just two points between the teams at the break, but goals from Karl Faulkner and Shane Matthews ended the hopes of a determined Dreadnots.

The visitors produced a lively first half display with Peter Kirwan and Nathan Sutherland prominent. The latter found the net for the Clogher men but at the other end Tiernan Corrigan also raised a green flag to leave the score 1-8 to 1-6 at the break.

The Marys responded well in the second half as Darren Clarke and Ronan Carroll were on target, before Karl Faulkner ran from defence to plant the ball in the net.

The visitors tried to hit back but the game was put beyond them when Shane Matthews added a third goal for the hosts to settle the issue.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Gavin Douglas; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner (1-0), Conor Keenan; Noah Coyle Eimhin Keenan (0-1), Carl Gillespie; RJ Callaghan, Evan Malone (0-1); Kian Moran, Conor Gillespie, Tiernan Corrigan (1-2); Shane Matthews (1-2), Ronan Carroll (0-5), Darren Clarke (0-3) Subs: Dean Matthews (0-1).

DREADNOTS: Ciaran Cunningham; Josh Kirwan, Pop Rath, Barry Faulkner (0-1); Jack Taggart, Ciaran Finnegan (0-1), Cathal Lynch; Cian McEvoy, Pepe Smith (0-2); Owen Murphy (0-2), Dean Hyland, Nathan Sutherland (1-2); Peter Kirwan (0-4), Craig Shevlin, Carl Monaghan. Subs: Derek Shevlin, Darragh Shevlin, Pat Lynch and Cormac Flanagan.



ST PATRICK’S 2-8 SEAN O’MAHONYS 2-6

St Patrick’s made it back-to-back wins when they held on for a two-point victory over Sean O’Mahonys on Thursday night.

The game at Pairc Eamoin saw the hosts get off to a flying start by building up a seven-point lead and although the O’Mahonys hit back in the second, it wasn’t enough to rescue anything from the encounter.

The Dundalk men were boosted by their win over Mattock Rangers in their previous outing, but they failed to recapture that form as the Pats raced into a 1-4 to no score lead inside 17 minutes.

Cathal Grogan found the net, while Adam Finnegan and Conor Grogan were among the points. The O’Mahonys responded well and a goal from Terry Kelly cut the gap to 1-4 to 1-1 at the break.

However, the Pats regained their grip on proceedings when Aidan McCann added a goal shortly after the restart, while points from Danny O’Connor helped them maintain that advantage.

The visitors battled until the end and added a second goal from Kelly, but it was too late to save the game as the Pats held out for an important win.

ST PATRICKS: Evan White; Kevin Toner, Eoghan Lafferty, Barry Dunne; Conor Grogan (0-1), Ciaran Murphy, Ross Murphy; Rory Duffy, Matthew Pagni; Aidan McCann (1-1), Danny O’Connor (0-3), Joseph Connor; Adam Finnegan (0-1), Cathal Grogan (1-0), Tadgh O’Connor (0-1). Subs: Gavin Gregory, Jason Woods (0-1).

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Eddie Maguire (0-2), Robbie Galligan, Stephen Kettle, Cian McEvoy, Thomas Rice, Shane Brennan, Sean Cassidy; Brian McGuirk, Conor Martin; Kyle Carroll (0-2), Conor Finnegan, Conor Mackin; Vinny Smith, Stephen Kilcoyne (0-4), Terry Kelly (2-0).

GERALDINES 1-10 ST BRIDES 1-8

St Brides suffered their second successive defeat as they slipped back into third place in the Division 1 table after losing to neighbours Geraldines on Sunday afternoon.

The Gers came into the game at Knockbridge following back-to-back defeats that saw them lose their share of top spot, but they got back to winning ways when they came out on top in a close encounter.

There wasn’t a lot between the teams in the opening half but a goal from Michael Rogers helped the Gers to lead by 1-5 to 1-4 at the break, with Emmet Kirk hitting the net for the Brides.

The second half was a low-scoring affair but with Shane O’Hanlon bringing his tally to four points, the Gers did enough to claim a vital win.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Gareth Neacy, Paul Clarke; Brian Cafferty (0-1), Nicky Mackin, John McCrohan (0-1); Matt Corcoran, Beanon Corrigan (0-1); Shane O’Hanlon (0-4), Michael Rogers (1-1), Fearghal McDonald (0-1); Josh Arrowsmith, Shane Rogers (0-1), Ben Gartlan. Subs: James Craven for N Mackin, Shaun Callan for S Rogers, Conor Rafferty for B Gartlan, Paddy Hoey for S O’Hanlon.

ST BRIDES: Darren Breen; Jack McCaughey, Cillian Kirk, Stephen Hoey; Andrew Smyth (0-1), Paddy Reilly, Michael Keane; Bernard Laverty, Liam Molloy; Jake McNamara, Emmet Kirk (1-4), Robert McCaughey; Ross Kehoe (0-1), Kevin Hearty (0-1), Kieran McArdle (0-1). Subs: James Costelloe for M Keane, Laurence Steen for S Hoey, Evan Wynne for J McCaughey, Aaron Hoey for R Kehoe.

NAOMH MAIRTIN 0-15 MATTOCK RANGERS 1-8



Naomh Mairtin defeated near neighbours Mattock Rangers by four points on Sunday afternoon at Monasterboice. The margin could have been more only for some wayward shooting and Stephen Smith getting the Collon side's goal.

The hosts shot into an early and convincing 0-7 to 0-1 lead after 20 minutes, Jack Murphy contributed with three points from wing back and those scores proved to be the difference in the end.

Liam Flynn was excellent for the losing side and his goal at the end of the opening period brought his side back into the game to make it 0-7 to 1-2 at the turn.

Mattock dug deep and levelled the game through two Shane Hickey points but the effort expended in gaining parity exhausted them in the finish as points from Tom Gray, substitute JP Rooney and a Craig Lynch free kick allowed the Jocks to prevail.

NH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch (0-1); Mark Whelan, Thom Sullivan, Paul Berrill; Jack Murphy (0-3), Conor Healy, Shane Morgan; Dara McDonnell, Evan Whelan (0-1); Thomas Clarke, Val Leddy, Stephen Campbell (0-1); Conor Whelan (0-3), Tom Gray (0-5), Bryan McQuillan (0-1). Subs: JP Rooney (0-1).

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Daire Englishby, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Alan Caraher, Cathal Clarke, Terry Donegan (0-1); Ben McKenna, Ryan Leneghan; Jack Thompson, James Caraher, Shane Hickey (0-2); JP Watters, Ben Watters, Liam Flynn (1-5). Subs: Eoin McCloskey, Jason Condon.