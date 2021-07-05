WATCH: The winning putt! Australian Lucas Herbert triumphs in Irish Open

Australian Lucas Herbert has won the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny.
He sank the winning putt in the rain watched by an enthralled local crowd and a global TV audience. His emotional embrace with caddie Nick Pugh on the 18th green was captured by Iconic News' Siobhan Donohue.
The 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is one of 15 test events proceeding with spectators as agreed by the Government, while a global TV audience has had the opportunity to watch the event over four days - showcasing Ireland as a premier golfing destination - on over 30 global broadcast channels.
