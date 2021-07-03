Sheelan Cup Roundup: Ardee outgun Dundalk Gaels in extra time

ST MARYS 2-15

DUNDALK GAELS 1-16 (AET)

On a sweltering hot June evening, Ardee St Mary’s beat Dundalk Gaels after gruelling extra time to advance to the semi finals of the Paddy Sheelan Cup.

Ardee lead by the minimum at half time 1-9 to 1-8, Daire McConnon with the game’s first goal for the Mary’s to add his early points.

Aaron Culligan came on after the first half water break for David Moloney to scramble home a fisted effort and due to the heat on the night the scoring rate dipped dramatically in the second half. Gaels wingback Andrew Curley took the game to extra time with the scores at 1-12 a piece after normal time.

The situation got better for the Gaels when they took the lead for the first time in extra time, only for Conor Keenan to come up from the back to find the net from a dropped shot. Ardee never looked back after that.

ST MARYS: James McGillick, Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner, Paraic McKenny, Niall Eccles, Conor Keenan (1-0), Eimhin Keenan; Robbie Leavy (0-1), Joe Mulholland; Evan Malone, Ronan Carroll (0-4), Kian Moran (0-1), Daire McConnon (1-5), Ryan Rooney (0-1), Darren Clarke (0-1). Subs: Cillian Keenan for Carroll, Gavin Douglas for McGillick, Wayne Matthews for Mulholland, Gavin Kirk for Eccles, Liam Jackson (0-2) for Clarke, Ciaran McConnon.



DUNDALK GAELS: Joe O’Donoghue; Eamonn Kenny, David McComish, Mark Hanna; Andrew Curley (0-2), Oisin Murray, Jamie Lee; Jordan Keating, David Moloney (0-1); Luke Murray (0-1), Barry Watters (0-2), Gerard McSorley (0-2); Eanna McArdle (0-2), Derek Crilly (0-3), Dylan Mc Keown (0-3). Subs: Stephen McLoughlin, Jason Clarke, Aaron Culligan (1-0), Stephen Murphy, David Connolly, Shane Mc Donnell.

GERALDINES 2-11

MATTOCK RANGERS 1-13



Fourteen-man Geraldines came back not once, but twice in the Sheelan Cup Quarter final at home to Mattock Rangers in Haggardstown last Tuesday night.

Mattock Rangers started much the better side and led 0-9 to 1-4 at half time. It would have been a greater lead only for county panelist Matt Corcoran finding the net with the last kick of the half.

A Shane Rogers penalty put the home side one point ahead, only for Cathal Fleming to cancel that major out with a goal from the spot himself.

Mattock pushed on to lead by three thanks through a terrific Ben McKenna effort. Then Gers centre forward Michael Rogers got sent off and despite the numerial disadantage it proved to inspire the home side. Wing back Ben Mooney popped up with the winner on the back of four unanswered scores in the games finale.

GERALDINES: Sean McEneaney; Ryan Trainor, Jack Traynor, Tiarnán Hand; Ben Mooney (0-1), Stephen Reidy, Fergal McDonald; Gareth Neacy (0-1), Mathew Corcoran (1-2); Shane O’Hanlon (0-6), Michael Rogers, Brian Cafferty; Neill Jones, Shane Rogers (1-0), Shaun Callan. Subs: Dan Corcoran for Trainor John McCrohan (0-1) for Cafferty.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Ben Markey, Shane Maguire, Cillian Hickey; Terry Donegan, Cathal Clarke, Ronán Kilbane; Ben McKenna (0-3), Conor Leneghan; Shane Hickey (0-1), Adrian Reid (0-1), Cathal Fleming (1-4); Jp Watters (0-1), Ben Watters (0-1), Ryan Leneghan (0-1).Subs: Dan Bannon for C Leneghan, Darren Henry for Ben Watters.





NEWTOWN BLUES 3-17

ST JOSEPHS 0-08

Joes exited the Paddy Sheelan Cup at home in Cluksey Park at the Quarter final stage following a comprehensive defeat to the Newtown Blues. Both sides fielded very understrength sides, the Joes with a very changed team to their opening League match last week.

The Joes had the better of the early exchanges and were 0-4 to 0-3 up at the first water break with points from Killian McDonnell, Oisin McGuinness, Ciaran Johnston and a free from Craig Doherty.

The Blues with a mini scoring blitz went into the half time break ahead by 1-7 to 0-5, Alan Wilton with the Drogheda side's goal. They dominated the second half and ran out easy winners with John Kermode coming off the bench to find the net along with full forward Robert Carr.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell: Conor Ayson, Kevin Carr, James Moore; Evin McConnon, Alan Conor, Fergal Donohoe (0-4); Ian Conor (0-1), Ciarán Cluskey Kelly; Conor Moore, Ross Nally (0-4), Lorcan McQuillan (0-2); Alan Wilton (1-0), Rob Carr (1-4), Declan McNamara (0-1).Subs: Aidan O’Brien, Colm Judge (0-1), John Kermode (1-0), Jack Murphy, Niall Costello, Chris Reid.

ST JOSEPHS: Alan Quigley; Conor McKeown, Philip Brennan, Stefan Potts; Ciaran Johnston (0-2), Liam O’Leary, Oran McParland; Ben Mulligan, Oisin McGuinness (0-2); Jack Mulligan (0-1), Ciaran Alan Lynch, Steven Carron; Craig Doherty (0-1), Aidan Shaw, Killian McDonnell (0-1). Subs: Conor Neary, Thomas Smyth (0-1), Jack Barron.





ST MOCHTAS 1-13

ST BRIDES 1-11

Home side St. Mochtas edged this keenly fought local derby over St. Brides with a one point victory to advance to the Sheelan Cup semi-finals.

Fresh from Leinster championship action both Byrne brothers came off the bench to find the target and help the Louth Village men claim the bragging rights. Cormac Smyth had the hosts ahead at half time 1-5 to 0-4 but a storming second half from the Knockbridge men nearly swung the tie in their way.

Bride's corner back Stephen Hoey found the net and another county panelist, Paddy Reilly landed two points when introduced with twenty minutes to go. However, Kieran Quinn held his aces for longer and St. Mochta’s timed their winning run to perfection to win out by two points in the end.

ST BRIDES: Darren Breen; Steven Hoey (1-0), Cilllian Kirk, Padraig Mackin; Richie Halpenny, Conor Deane, Daniel McArdle; Gareth Hall, Bernard Laverty; Sean Marry (0-3), Ciaran Deane (0-3), Sean Brennan (0-1); Emmett Kirk, Shane Devin (0-1), Laurence Steen. Subs: Joesph Hannah for Hall, Aaron Hoey (0-1) for McArdle, Paddy Reilly (0-2 )for Devin.

ST MOCHTAS: Liam kindlon; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss, Oisin Callan; Barry Mulholland, Ryan Cash, Cormac Callan; Darren McMahon; Eamonn O Neill (0-1); Philip Englishby (0-1), Gerry Garland (0-2), Cormac Smyth (1-2); Danny Kindlon (0-1), Andrew English (0-3), Jamie Farrell. Subs: Ciarán Byrne (0-1) and Declan Byrne (0-2).