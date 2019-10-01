Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
WATCH | Dramatic finish to Louth JFC final between Glyde Rangers and Roche Emmets
Roche Emmets' Liam Carthy and Mark O'Brien of Glyde Rangers collide during Sunday's Anglo Printers JFC final at Páirc Clan na Gael. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Trevor O'Brien scored a dramatic late goal to earn Glyde Rangers a replay in Sunday's Anglo Printers JFC final against Roche Emmets.
The game at Páirc Clan na Gael finished level, 1-11 apiece, as a consequence, with the replay taking place this weekend.
Here's footage of the closing stages.
Junior final finish. https://t.co/REcxdlprLZ— Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) September 29, 2019
