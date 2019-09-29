Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
LISTEN | 'It's become a 65-minute game and you really have to finish it out' - Roche junior final reaction
Roche Emmets were denied victory in the Anglo Printers JFC final on Sunday after a late Trevor O'Brien goal for Glyde Rangers.
Click here for match report.
Click here for Glyde Rangers reaction.
Listen above for reaction from Roche manager Paddy McGuinness, speaking to The Democrat's Caoimhín Reilly and Dan Bannon, of Louth and Proud.
