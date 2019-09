Trevor O'Brien saved Glyde Rangers' JFC lives at Páirc Clan na Gael on Sunday, with an injury-time goal in a 1-11 to 1-11 draw with Roche Emmets.

Click here for match report.

Click here for Roche Emmets reaction.

Afterwards, The Democrat's Caoimhín Reilly caught up with Glyde manager Ollie Flynn.