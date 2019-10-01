Confirmed replay details for Louth JFC final between Glyde Rangers and Roche Emmets

The Anglo Printers JFC final replay of Roche Emmets and Glyde Rangers will take place at The Grove, Castlebellingham, on Saturday afternoon, October 5.

A 4:45pm throw-in time has been set, with the Junior 2A decider of Naomh Máirtín and Dreadnots to precede the main event, beginning at 3:15pm.

The teams finished level at 1-11 apiece last Sunday, with Glyde scoring a dramatic, late and levelling goal.

Click here for match report.

Click here for Glyde reaction.

Click here for Roche reaction.