Confirmed replay details for Louth JFC final between Glyde Rangers and Roche Emmets
Roche Emmets' Liam Dawe and Conor McCullagh of Glyde Rangers during Sunday's drawn JFC final at Páirc Clan na Gael. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The Anglo Printers JFC final replay of Roche Emmets and Glyde Rangers will take place at The Grove, Castlebellingham, on Saturday afternoon, October 5.
A 4:45pm throw-in time has been set, with the Junior 2A decider of Naomh Máirtín and Dreadnots to precede the main event, beginning at 3:15pm.
The teams finished level at 1-11 apiece last Sunday, with Glyde scoring a dramatic, late and levelling goal.
