REVEALED | Voters' Louth GAA club championship player of the week

Na Piarsaigh's David Boyle has been voted the Louth GAA club championship player of the week.

The forward struck three goals in his team's Anglo Printers JFC victory over Naomh Malachi on Friday night, which progresses the Rock Road club into the competition's semi-finals.

Naomh Máirtín's JP Rooney finished in second place, having given a fabulous display in his side's Anchor Tours SFC defeat of St. Mochta's. Jim McEneaney, Geraldines leading marksman against Ardee St. Mary's, came third.

In all, over 3,000 people voted.