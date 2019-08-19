Louth GAA
VOTE | Louth GAA club championship player of the week
Voting closes at noon tomorrow
Geraldines manager Eamon Dunne chats with selectors Anthony McCrave and John Neary, assumedly about The Democrat's player of the week contenders! (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Jim McEneaney (Geraldines)
David Boyle (Na Piarsaigh)
JP Rooney (Naomh Máirtín)
Trevor O'Brien (Glyde Rangers)
Ciarán McMahon (St. Mochta's)
Derek Crilly (Dundalk Gaels)
We've picked our club championship team of the week, so now it's up to you to choose the player of the week!
