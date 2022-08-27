Search

27 Aug 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Large turnout for annual Frances Duffy Memorial

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Denise McGuinness takes the spoils in tough conditions

Mannan Castle Golf Course

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

27 Aug 2022 12:00 PM

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday/Friday Open 11th August 22:  John Cassidy (PH  27) 45pts

Weekend Stableford Results 13th August 22: Div 1 Bernard Rooney (PH  6) 40pts, Div 2 George Farrelly (PH  14) 42pts, Div 3 Justin Moroney Ward (PH  21) 40pts.

Late St Mochtas rally denies St Pat's in thrilling Senior tussle

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

The annual Frances Duffy Memorial often brings out the best in players, those who knew Frances, former members, and those who never had that pleasure.

In a week when the top three all broke forty, Bridie Fitzmaurice, Frances' frequent playing partner, honoured her old friend by playing an almost flawless round of golf, finishing with a massive 44 points to top the leader board.

Following her recent victory, Jo Barry got off to another flyer this week with four pars and a birdie on the front nine. Despite also finishing with 44, four more points than last time out, the countback relegated Jo into 2nd.

In another week, 41 points would have been enough for a win, but Esther Durcan had to settle for 3rd place and the joy of birdying the 13th in this week of epic scoring.

Congratulations to the winners and well done to all who played and a huge thanks to Butler Transport for their continued support of Mannan Castle ladies.

The Frances Duffy Memorial sponsored by Butler Transport: 1st Bridie Fitzmaurice (27) 44 pts, 2nd Jo Barry (22) 4 4 pts c/b, 3rd Esther Durcan (28) 41 pts.

Hard fought victory sees Shamrock's crowned Premier Division champions

PLAY IN PINK

Wow what a turn out for our PLAY IN PINK for Cancer on Friday 19th August. You guys were amazing, but one team stood out as the best dressed team, and they played decent golf too. All donations from this event will go to Carrick Cancer.

Play in Pink for Cancer Friday 19th August (Format 13 Hole Scramble): Winning Team: Michael McBride, Finbar Boylan and Tom Fox with 31pts.

The Best Dressed Team (by a long shot) Margaret Carroll, Mary MacNamee & Áine Fitzmaurice.

There was a great buzz on the golf course and around the clubhouse and all day. Thanks to everyone who donated, played and a huge thanks to Specsavers, Dundalk for sponsoring this fun event.

Former Louth footballer among the medalists as St Peter's AC excel at Nationals

Interclub Golf

Our Hilton Shield Junior Team beat Clones Golf Club in the second leg of matchplay in this competition at Mannan Castle to win the 2022 Hilton Shield.

Well done Team Captain/Lady Captain Siobhan Downey and the team Imelda Hanratty, Frances Molloy, Carol McMahon, Aine Fitzmaurice and Margaret Flanagan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media