Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Large turnout for annual Frances Duffy Memorial

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday/Friday Open 11th August 22: John Cassidy (PH 27) 45pts

Weekend Stableford Results 13th August 22: Div 1 Bernard Rooney (PH 6) 40pts, Div 2 George Farrelly (PH 14) 42pts, Div 3 Justin Moroney Ward (PH 21) 40pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

The annual Frances Duffy Memorial often brings out the best in players, those who knew Frances, former members, and those who never had that pleasure.

In a week when the top three all broke forty, Bridie Fitzmaurice, Frances' frequent playing partner, honoured her old friend by playing an almost flawless round of golf, finishing with a massive 44 points to top the leader board.

Following her recent victory, Jo Barry got off to another flyer this week with four pars and a birdie on the front nine. Despite also finishing with 44, four more points than last time out, the countback relegated Jo into 2nd.

In another week, 41 points would have been enough for a win, but Esther Durcan had to settle for 3rd place and the joy of birdying the 13th in this week of epic scoring.

Congratulations to the winners and well done to all who played and a huge thanks to Butler Transport for their continued support of Mannan Castle ladies.

The Frances Duffy Memorial sponsored by Butler Transport: 1st Bridie Fitzmaurice (27) 44 pts, 2nd Jo Barry (22) 4 4 pts c/b, 3rd Esther Durcan (28) 41 pts.

PLAY IN PINK

Wow what a turn out for our PLAY IN PINK for Cancer on Friday 19th August. You guys were amazing, but one team stood out as the best dressed team, and they played decent golf too. All donations from this event will go to Carrick Cancer.

Play in Pink for Cancer Friday 19th August (Format 13 Hole Scramble): Winning Team: Michael McBride, Finbar Boylan and Tom Fox with 31pts.

The Best Dressed Team (by a long shot) Margaret Carroll, Mary MacNamee & Áine Fitzmaurice.

There was a great buzz on the golf course and around the clubhouse and all day. Thanks to everyone who donated, played and a huge thanks to Specsavers, Dundalk for sponsoring this fun event.

Interclub Golf

Our Hilton Shield Junior Team beat Clones Golf Club in the second leg of matchplay in this competition at Mannan Castle to win the 2022 Hilton Shield.

Well done Team Captain/Lady Captain Siobhan Downey and the team Imelda Hanratty, Frances Molloy, Carol McMahon, Aine Fitzmaurice and Margaret Flanagan.