Division 2 Roundup: O’Raghallaighs fightback against Irelanders sees them crowned champions

Hollywood Developments Division 2A

An astonishing second half comeback saw O'Raghallaigh's crowned Division 2 champions on Sunday afternoon. A 12-point turnaround victory over Dundalk Young Irelands did the trick as the champions trailed by nine at half time.

Knowing that a win would make certain of league success, Niall Ronan's outfit played nervously, and the hosts took full advantage by banging home three first half goals.

Peter McStravick, Dean Maguire and Cathal Ferriter all found the net to make it 3-7 to 0-7 at half time. The second half was an entirely different game, as the Drogheda side came out like men possessed.

Ben Rogan provided the best possible start with an early goal quickly followed up by the returning Danny Reilly who came off the bench at half time to tap home their second goal.



With the tide turned, Ruairi Moore and Kyle McElroy controlled the outcome and made sure there would be no further twists. Delighted Hoops captain James Moonan raised the cup in front of his relieved teammates and supporters.

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Conn O'Donoghue, Ciaran Murray, Peter McCourt; Cian O'Niaraigh, Derek Maguire, Jamie Browne; Peter Nixon (0-1), Ruairi Kelly (0-1); Dermot Mone (0-1), Dean Maguire (1-2), Cian O'Donoghue; Jordan O'Donoghue (0-1), Cathal Ferriter (1-2), Peter McStravick (1-2). SUBS: Leon Duffy, Iffi Keweli, Robert Farrell, Oisín McCabe, Aaron Fee.



O'RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Daire O Rourke, Emmet King, James Morgan; Chris Smith, James Moonan, Ewan Sweeney; Alan Doyle, Ruairi Moore (0-5); Danny Morgan Eoin Moore (0-2), Olan Walshe (0-1); Ben Rogan (1-1), Kyle Mc Elroy (0-5), Barry Flanagan (0-2). SUBS: Jack Carr, Danny Reilly (1-0), Cillian Curran.

REF: David J McArdle (St. Brides)

Dundalk Gaels took the Division 1 promotion play off place on offer after defeating Roche Emmets by eight points on Sunday afternoon.

At various moments on the day the Gaels were going up automatically, but with O'Raghallaigh's finally getting the win it, meant the Dundalk side would have to settle for the play-off spot.

The two Byrnes, Shane and Mark once again made things competitive for a Roche side short of numerous starters, but Dylan McKeown had the visitors ahead by 0-7 to 0-5 at the short whistle.

Second half goals by Gary Shevlin and James Stewart ensured the victory for Cathal O'Hanlon's outfit and a tussle with the Dreadnots further down the line in that play-off when both sides exit the championship.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Adam McKay, David Quigley, Calum Grant (0-1); David O’Connell, Sean Dawe, Marc Murphy; Glen Stewart (0-2), Liam Dawe; Caoimhin Reilly, Gerard Browne (0-1), Conor Carthy; Dara Reilly, Shane Byrne (0-4), Mark Byrne (0-3). SUBS: Jack McKay, Liam Rice, Paul Carroll, Tom Quigley, James Murphy.



DUNDALK GAELS: Michael Lambert; Eamonn Kenny, David McComish, Paul McCrave; Kyle Rafferty, Gary Shevlin (1-1), James O'Connell; Sean McCann, Jordan Keating; Luke Murray (0-3), Dylan McKeown (0-5), Mark Hanna (0-1); Barry Watters (0-1), James Stewart (1-0), Jason Clarke (0-1). SUBS: John O'Hare, Chris Sweeney (0-1), Aaron Culligan, Ronan O'Callaghan.

REF: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Mairtin)

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-11 ST KEVIN'S 0-7

Hunterstown Rovers beat their neighbours St Kevin's by double scores at home in a do or die promotion clash but, in a search for promotion, Rovers needed other results to go their way to have a chance and by the end of the day the win was in vain.

Despite missing out on league success, Rovers will take a lot away from the victory ahead of the championship. Ryan Burns' penalty opened up an insurmountable gap in the first half for Kevin's to chase.

At the turn it was 1-4 to 0-3 and the Philipstown men could not avoid their second defeat in a couple of days to bring what was a promising league campaign to a disappointing end.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Martin Lennon, Paddy Taaffe, Cillian Taaffe; Shane Halpenny, David Finn (0-1), Alan Landy (0-1); Jason Monaghan (0-1), Tony McKenna, Ryan Ward (0-1), Glen Matthews (0-1), Daithi Carroll; James Rogers (0-1), Ryan Burns (1-4), Dean Burns. SUBS: Paul Carrie, Aaron Levins, Benny Lennon (0-1).

ST KEVIN'S: Danny Crosbie; Dylan Maher, Finbarr Lynch, Shane Meade; Andrew Hynes, Cameron Maher (0-1), Darren McMullen; Evan Maher, Seanie Crosbie; Karl Martin (0-2), Lee Crosbie (0-3), Cian Callan; Eoin McKenna, Tom Matthews, TJ Doheny (0-1). SUBS: Sean Callan and Eoin McKenna.



REF: Cormac Reilly (St. Mary’s Donore)

Hollywood Developments Division 2B

O'CONNELLS 1-5 CLAN NA GAEL 6-13



A Billy Smith hat-trick was enough of a spark for Clan Na Gael to finish the league with aplomb over O'Connell's. With both teams safe it was a chance for fringe players to claim places in the upcoming championships and it was the visitors who ran out easy winners.

Conor Noonan got the Clans first point of the game and teammate Billy Smith had the ball in the net a couple minutes later. Jason Cullen got the Dundalk side’s second point, and they landed another five before Robert Quigley got the home team’s first point after 20 minutes.

Smith got his and his team's second goal of the game to make it 0-3 to 2-7. The second half continued the same way as the first with the visitors getting two of the first three points before Smith got his hattrick.

Cian Doyle raised the green flag for the hosts, but it only served to make the scoreboard look a bit better. The Ecco road side scored another 3-4 before the final whistle with the goals coming from Paul Martin, Shay Coleman and Jordan Byrne to finish their league season with a win.

O'CONNELL'S: Sean Connolly; Liam Kiernan, Emmet Byrne, Micheal Cairns; David Hoey, Jackie Agnew, Sam Shearman; Ciaran O’Brien (0-1), Andrew Keenan; Cailum Woods, Robert Quigley (0-3), Cian O’Dwyer; Tadgh Kearney, Cian Doyle (1-1), Nathan Carragher. SUBS: Sean Cairns, Jamie Murphy, Liam Kiernan, Cathal O’Brien, Dalton O’Brien, Paul McKeever.



CLAN NA GAEL: Sean Smyth; Craig Callan, Gerard Curran (0-1), Brian McDonnell; Paul Crewe (0-1), Conor Noonan (0-1), John Byrne; Conal McKeever, Robbie Curran (0-1); Conor Smith, Jason Cullen (0-2), Paul Gore; Sean O’Hanlon (0-1), Billy Smith (3-4), Mark McGeown. SUBS: Mark Lee (0-1), Paul Martin (1-0), Shay Coleman (1-1), Jordan Byrne (1-0).



REF: Cathal O'Brien (Clan Na Gael)