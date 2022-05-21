Search

21 May 2022

Dundalk grab first away win of the season in stunning victory against Derry City

Dundalk grab first away win of the season in stunning victory against Derry City

Robbie Benson of Dundalk celebrates with teammate Daniel Kelly, left, after scoring his side's first goal. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Niall Newberry at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

21 May 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Derry City 1-2 Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC have won on the road in the SSE Airtricity League for the first time this season after defeating Derry City 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

A wonder goal from Robbie Benson had put The Lilywhites in front early on, but Derry levelled matters 15 minutes from time through substitute James Akintunde.

There was more drama as Dundalk grabbed all three points, thanks to Patrick Hoban’s eighth goal of the season, but head coach Stephen O’Donnell was sent off afterwards.

O’Donnell made one change from the 3-1 win over Bohemians the previous week, with Paul Doyle restored to the midfield in place of Joe Adams who dropped to the bench.

It was Benson who opened the scoring, getting away from Shane McEleney before unleashing a left-foot shot from outside the box which flew into the bottom corner.

At the other end, Derry went in search of an equaliser, and Joe Thomson had a volley kept out by Nathan Shepperd before Eoin Toal headed over from the resulting corner.

Derry had another good chance when a Ronan Boyce cross was met by the acrobatics of Jamie McGonigle, but Shepperd was on hand once again, this time gathering safely.

The Candystripes did finally level matters on 75 minutes when a Will Patching set-piece delivery from the right was finished by the brilliant diving head of substitute Akintunde.

However, their jubilation was short-lived as Dundalk regained their lead on 82 minutes when substitute John Martin slipped in Hoban, and he finished superbly to make it 2-1.

Patching had a free-kick rattle the crossbar in the fifth minute of stoppage-time, as Dundalk claimed a win which moved them to within four points of Derry in second place.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce (James Akintunde 67), Eoin Toal, Shane McEleney, Cameron McJannet; Joe Thomson, Cameron Dummigan; Matty Smith, Will Patching, Brandon Kavanagh; Jamie McGonigle

Subs not used: Nathan Gartside (gk), Ciaran Coll, Gerard Storey, Daniel Lafferty, Evan McLaughlin, Jack Malone, Caoimhin Porter, Liam Mullan

Dundalk FC: Nathan Shepperd; Lewis Macari, Mark Connolly, Sam Bone, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett, Paul Doyle (John Martin 78); Steven Bradley, Robbie Benson, Daniel Kelly (Keith Ward 59); Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 89)

Subs not used: Peter Cherrie (gk), Joe Adams, Mayowa Animasahun, Mark Hanratty, Ryan O’Kane

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst secures historic world title in Turkey

Homecoming in Dundalk for World Champion Amy Broadhurst

Taking place this Saturday evening

St Dominics clinch Clancy Cup semi-final spot following hard fought draw

Darren Geoghegan proud to play his part in Louth’s hurling resurgence

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media