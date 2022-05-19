Search

19 May 2022

Darren Geoghegan proud to play his part in Louth’s hurling resurgence

Darren Geoghegan

Louth's Darren Geoghegan in action. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

19 May 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

It’s hard to think about the Louth Hurlers these days without mentioning their sublime sharpshooter Darren Geoghegan. Against Leitrim he was again to the fore, grabbing 1-9, seven from frees, to add to his ever-growing tally. Clearly Sam Mulroy isn’t the only man in Louth lethal from placed balls.

Yet when speaking to the media following their win, he stayed very humble, straight away looking to give most of the credit to those around him.

“It’s all about the lads who are winning the frees” he noted. “I have to stand up to the plate and do it for them. During the game the likes of Mark Gahan came on and stood up for the team, Paul Matthews at the end too was driving lads on. That is what you need, a great team spirit.”

Like all involved with the team, the Naomh Moninne clubman has been working extremely hard to get where they are today and noted that sometimes because of their status in Louth, a lot of their commitment goes unnoticed.

“You’re in the gym at least three times a week and lads are always practicing hitting balls off the walls in their own time too as it is not just about what we are doing in training. You need to work off the pitch too and that’s where these big scores and results come from.

“Nobody sees that effort that we are putting in, as this is a football county but there is hurling here. Pockets of hurling and lads with plenty of pride. And what we want to do is bring that spirit of hurling up here in Louth.”

As a hurler in these parts, big days are few and far between. A day out in Croker is to be cherished as they look to defeat Longford in the final having fallen to them in the round robin stages.

Geoghegan believes this group have been slowly making more and more progress under Paul McCormack’s guidance and is eager to get another crack at the Midlanders.

“All the games we played this year were competitive expect for one, it shows that the heart is there. Lads are putting huge efforts into training three or four times a week, there is no stone being left unturned by anyone.

“It was a good game in Longford, really nip and tuck, it will probably come down to the last puck again so I’m looking forward to it now. These are the days you want as a Louth Hurling man; we don’t get much of them and you need to take all you can from them.”

Louth Hurlers withstand late rally to qualify for National Final

Division One Roundup: Emphatic win sees St Brides go top of the table

Amy Broadhurst defeats Indian opponent to earn a shot at World Championship Gold

Inside Track: Amy Broadhurst only too glad to return compliment to World champion

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media