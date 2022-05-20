Homecoming in Dundalk for World Champion Amy Broadhurst
A homecoming has been organised for tomorrow evening in Dundalk for the return of World Champion Amy Broadhurst.
Amy Broadhurst became the latest Irish World Champion having convincingly beaten her Algerian opponent, Imane Khelif, in the 60-63 KG Light Welterweight Division at the Women’s World Championships in Turkey yesterday evening.
Clr Maeve Yore told the Dundalk Democrat this afternoon of the planned homecoming. She said that people are invited to head along tomorrow evening between 5.30 and 6pm to the Holy Family Church in Dundalk, across from Glenmore Park.
