Search

20 May 2022

St Dominics clinch Clancy Cup semi-final spot following hard fought draw

St Dominics clinch Clancy Cup semi-final spot following hard fought draw

The St Dominic's team pose for a photo earlier this month. (Pic: St Dominic's FC Facebook)

Reporter:

reporter

20 May 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Clancy Cup Group B
St Dominics 2 Bay United 2
16/5/2022

St Dominics became the first team to go through on goal difference in the 116 year history of the Dundalk and District League, winning Group B of the Clancy Cup with plus 2 goals against Bay United's plus one, after finishing with 4 points apiece following a 2-2 draw.

In a very competitive encounter, St Dominics got off to a perfect start, scoring in the first few minutes of the match, Dean Shield scoring in a crowded goalmouth from a corner kick. Midway through the first half a superb free kick from the touchline by Gustus Pupelis beat Dom's goalkeeper Jason McConville to level the match.

In the 42nd minute referee Brian Murphy awarded a penalty to the Saints, which Gavin Gaffney dispatched to give the Friary side a 2-1 half time lead. Five minutes into the second period Bay were awarded a penalty and Adam Larrigan made no mistake from the spot to level the match once more, beating stand-in keeper Dean Shield.

Both sides had their respective keepers performing at the top of their game to deny any more scores, indeed Oisin Norman made a series of spectacular saves for Bay, even after the Saints were reduced to 10 men following a sending off with 29 minutes of the game left.

The victory sends St Dominic's into the semifinals along with Rock Celtic, winner's of Group A. Rampart Celtic made sure of a semifinal spot with a 6-2 win over Glenmuir United, as they strive to win the cup for the third time in a row.

The first time the Clancy Cup was played in group format was in the 1996 season, Pegusus defeating Quay Celtic 1-0 in the final to win their first trophy thanks to Andrew Mullhollands second goal.


Top Scorers
Rory Kirk Rock Celtic                 4
Sean Gartland Rock Celtic          3
Calum Sheedy Thatch F.C.          3
Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics         3
Sean Bailey Rampart Celtic        3
James O'Conor Shamrock's F.C.  2
Peter Fisher Bellurgan United.    2
Martin Rooney Faughart Rovers  2
Gustas Pupelis Bay United.        2

Breaking News: Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst secures historic world title in Turkey

Darren Geoghegan proud to play his part in Louth’s hurling resurgence

Division One Roundup: Emphatic win sees St Brides go top of the table

Mark Connolly not ruling out staying with Dundalk when loan move expires in June

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media