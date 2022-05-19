Amy Broadhurst World Championship final: Preview, fight time and streaming info

Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst celebrates after victory over Parveen Hooda of India. (Pic: Sportsfile)
PREVIEW
Dundalk native Broadhurst will fight for gold in the light welterweight division against Algeria's Imane Khelif. She had a superb victory over Parveen Hooda of India.
She won by split decision, 4-1, having showed controlled aggression early in the fight courtesy of some sublime hooks accurate jabbing before then showing off the defensive side of her game in the final round.
With her opponent needing a huge turn in the scoring, Broadhurst put on a masterclass of ducking, diving and weaving her way out of danger despite a furious onslaught of punches from Parveen.
Imane Khelif had a much tougher time in her bout, needing to survive a slugfest against a Dutch opponent who never stopped throwing punches.
She took plenty of hard shots and survived a fight which was played out at a much higher tempo then Broadhurst's match. Yet she still won by unanimous decision. The hope is the short turnaround might now play into the Irish fighter's hands.
Also in action today will be Lisa O'Rourke. They are the first female boxers to reach a World Championship final since Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor. Both will be looking to follow in Taylor and Harrington's footsteps and get the gold medal.
FIGHT TIME
The event will begin at 4pm. Amy Broadhurst is in Bout 4 against Imane Khelif while O'Rourke will fight Helena Alcinda Panguane straight after in Bout 5. The fights will roughly take place around 5pm.
STREAMING INFORMATION
The fights are not live on television but they will be streamed live on the International Boxing Association's YouTube channel HERE
Irish boxers Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O'Rourke will fight in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship finals in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.
