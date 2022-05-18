Search

18 May 2022

The Latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Fancied runners, bar one, make the Irish Sprint Cup semi-finals at Dundalk Stadium, writes Joe Carroll

Reporter:

reporter

18 May 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 13th May

1.  Trap 6    GROVESHILL DANDY  21.81                     Owned & trained by Seamus Casey

2.  Trap 1    CABRA JULIA             21.76                     Owned & trained by Mark Callan

3.  Trap 5    OLD FORT SHEIKH     29.43                     Owned by THE-KEG-SYNDICATE & trained by Francis Murray

4.  Trap 2    COSS JOEY                21.66                     Owned by James Slevin & Aaron Loughman & trained by Jamie Slevin

5.  Trap 4    DROOPYS GOT IT       21.18                     Owned by Michael Dunphy & trained by Ian Reilly

6.  Trap 5    WELL KEPT SECRET    29.45                     Owned & trained by Jimmy Corr

7.  Trap 4    ALL ABOUT SYD         21.64                     Owned by William Rigney & trained by Marie Gilbert

8.  Trap 5    AU CONTRAIRE MEG   21.52                     Owned & trained by Megan De-Souza

9.  Trap 1    BARNEYS ROVER        29.22                     Owned by Niall Og O’Donnell & trained by Graham Kelly

10 Trap 1    RAVENSWOOD JULIE   29.16                     Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber

11 Trap 1    COURTLOUGH MOLLY   29.29                     Owned & trained by Anthony Rooney

Saturday 14th May

1. Trap 4    MYSTIC SEAPORT         29.52                     Owned by Francis Murray Jnr & trained by Francis Murray

2. Trap 1    BALLYMURPHY AXEL     22.43                     Owned & trained by Kevin O’Kane

3. Trap 5    LILYS LIGHTNING         29.08                     Owned & trained by Audrey Burney

4. Trap 1    DUNGANNON LILLY       21.74                     Owned by Teresa Hurson & trained by Eddie Hurson

5. Trap 2    QUARE HARBOUR         28.82                     Owned & trained by Teresa Maguire

6. Trap 4    PARADISE NIKIBEL       21.41                     Owned by PINTS-NOT-PILATES SYNDICATE & trained by Martin Lanney

7. Trap 6    LEMON MOLL                29.07                     Owned & trained by Harry & Laura Caldwell

8. Trap 5    HENNOS NORM             30.28                     Owned & trained by Patrick Henrick

9. Trap 1    SHELONE MO                28.94                     Owned & trained by Patrick Malone & Patrick Sheehy

10 Trap 1    STINGTO                     31.39                     Owned by Michael & Tommy Webb & trained by Martin Lanney

11 Trap 2    SNIPER RIA                  21.34                     Owned & trained by Kevin O’Kane

12 Trap 3    UNRELIABLE                 28.93                     Owned by Paul Gallagher & trained by William Mullan

