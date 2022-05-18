The Latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

Friday 13th May
1. Trap 6 GROVESHILL DANDY 21.81 Owned & trained by Seamus Casey
2. Trap 1 CABRA JULIA 21.76 Owned & trained by Mark Callan
3. Trap 5 OLD FORT SHEIKH 29.43 Owned by THE-KEG-SYNDICATE & trained by Francis Murray
4. Trap 2 COSS JOEY 21.66 Owned by James Slevin & Aaron Loughman & trained by Jamie Slevin
5. Trap 4 DROOPYS GOT IT 21.18 Owned by Michael Dunphy & trained by Ian Reilly
6. Trap 5 WELL KEPT SECRET 29.45 Owned & trained by Jimmy Corr
7. Trap 4 ALL ABOUT SYD 21.64 Owned by William Rigney & trained by Marie Gilbert
8. Trap 5 AU CONTRAIRE MEG 21.52 Owned & trained by Megan De-Souza
9. Trap 1 BARNEYS ROVER 29.22 Owned by Niall Og O’Donnell & trained by Graham Kelly
10 Trap 1 RAVENSWOOD JULIE 29.16 Owned by Janine Barber & trained by Gerard Barber
11 Trap 1 COURTLOUGH MOLLY 29.29 Owned & trained by Anthony Rooney
Saturday 14th May
1. Trap 4 MYSTIC SEAPORT 29.52 Owned by Francis Murray Jnr & trained by Francis Murray
2. Trap 1 BALLYMURPHY AXEL 22.43 Owned & trained by Kevin O’Kane
3. Trap 5 LILYS LIGHTNING 29.08 Owned & trained by Audrey Burney
4. Trap 1 DUNGANNON LILLY 21.74 Owned by Teresa Hurson & trained by Eddie Hurson
5. Trap 2 QUARE HARBOUR 28.82 Owned & trained by Teresa Maguire
6. Trap 4 PARADISE NIKIBEL 21.41 Owned by PINTS-NOT-PILATES SYNDICATE & trained by Martin Lanney
7. Trap 6 LEMON MOLL 29.07 Owned & trained by Harry & Laura Caldwell
8. Trap 5 HENNOS NORM 30.28 Owned & trained by Patrick Henrick
9. Trap 1 SHELONE MO 28.94 Owned & trained by Patrick Malone & Patrick Sheehy
10 Trap 1 STINGTO 31.39 Owned by Michael & Tommy Webb & trained by Martin Lanney
11 Trap 2 SNIPER RIA 21.34 Owned & trained by Kevin O’Kane
12 Trap 3 UNRELIABLE 28.93 Owned by Paul Gallagher & trained by William Mullan
