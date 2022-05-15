De La Salle Dundalk land regional title following goalfest in Monasterboice

2022 FAI Under 15’s Division 1 Northeast School Boys Final

De La Salle College Dundalk 3-0 Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan

It was a magical day for the De La Salle College recently as they scored three goals against Ardgillan in the Northeast Division Minor Final in Muiredeach Park, Monasterboice.

The Dundalk school came up against a strong Balbriggan side, who won their previous two games comfortably winning 7-1 against Trim College and 4-0 against the Marist Dundalk. The De La Salle’s recent form was less prolific by winning in penalties against Dunboyne and 1-0 against Ratoath.

An energetic De La Salle side put pressure on the North Dublin side in the first half, with Spanish forward Jacabo Alverez pressurising the defence. The opening goal came from the spot after striker Ruairí Traynor was fouled. Winger Conall Duffy made no mistake from the spot.

In the second half it was the lively Duffy who scored again after the ball broke out on the wing and he lobbed the Ardgillen keeper. Captain and goalkeeper Ryan McCutcheon pulled off a few nice saves to keep his side in the lead.

Boris Biekou controlled the midfield and his Dundalk FC underage compatriot Rhys O’Hare’s energetic runs from full back put the Balbriggan side on the back foot in the second half.

The versatile Derry Flanagan, son of former Dundalk FC captain John, also put in a lung busting performance by playing in four different positions during the game.

Their third goal started out from a well worked short corner by Fionn Dines, who passed the ball to Domink Pawelkiewicz. He duly crossed it into the bustling Ruairí Traynor to secure the victory and Northeast title for the De La Salle.

Centre back Patrick Hillen formed a strong defensive partnership with Conor Hamill at the back, with the De La Salle only conceding two goals all season. Hillen once again lead by example and was a worthy Man of the Match.

De La Salle: Ryan McCutheon, Rhys O’Hare, Patrick Hillen, Conor Hamill, Shea Neary Jamie Soraghan, Boris Biekou, Fionn Dines, Conall Duffy, Jacabo Alvarez, Ruairí Traynor. Subs: Oran McEvoy, Derry Flanagan, Matthew Cunningham, Luke Shelvin, Domink Pawelkiewicz.