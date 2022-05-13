The latest fixtures and results in the race for the 2022 Clancy Cup

This weeks Dundalk & District League Fixtures and Results
Clancy Cup Round 1
Group 1: Quay Celtic 2-5 Rock Celtic
Group 2: Bellurgan Utd 1-3 St Dominic's
Group 3: Redeemer Celtic 0-0 Rampards, Border Region 3-0 Glenmuir
Group 4: Thatch FC 3- 5 Shamrocks FC
Clancy Cup Round 2
Group A: Carrick Rovers 3-4 Rock Celtic
Group B: Bay FC 3-0 Bellurgan United
Group C: Border Legion 0-3 Rampards, Glenmuir 1-4 Redeemer Celtic
Group D: Faughart Rovers 4-1 Thatch FC
Clancy Cup fixtures
Monday 16th May
Group A: Quay Celtic vs Carrick Rovers, Clancy Park 7:45PM
Group B: St Dominic's vs Bay FC, Friary Field 7:15PM
Wednesday 18th May
Group C: Rampards FC vs Glenmuir United, Auto Assure Park 7:15PM; Border Legion vs Redeemer Celtic, DKIT 7:15PM
Thursday 19th May
Group D: Shamrocks vs Faughart Rovers, Pairc Eoin Baiste 7:15PM
The Alternative Ulster: Stories from the Northern Irish Punks nominated in Film Documentary category
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.