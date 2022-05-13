Search

15 May 2022

The latest fixtures and results in the race for the 2022 Clancy Cup

Dundalk and District League Logo

This weeks Dundalk & District League Fixtures and Results

13 May 2022 5:00 PM

Clancy Cup Round 1 

Group 1: Quay Celtic 2-5 Rock Celtic 

Group 2: Bellurgan Utd 1-3 St Dominic's

Group 3: Redeemer Celtic 0-0 Rampards, Border Region 3-0 Glenmuir

Group 4: Thatch FC 3- 5 Shamrocks FC 

Clancy Cup Round 2

Group A: Carrick Rovers 3-4 Rock Celtic

Group B: Bay FC 3-0 Bellurgan United

Group C: Border Legion 0-3 Rampards, Glenmuir 1-4 Redeemer Celtic  

Group D: Faughart Rovers 4-1 Thatch FC

Clancy Cup fixtures

Monday 16th May

Group A: Quay Celtic vs Carrick Rovers, Clancy Park 7:45PM

Group B: St Dominic's vs Bay FC, Friary Field 7:15PM

Wednesday 18th May

Group C: Rampards FC vs Glenmuir United, Auto Assure Park 7:15PM; Border Legion vs Redeemer Celtic, DKIT 7:15PM

Thursday 19th May 

Group D: Shamrocks vs Faughart Rovers, Pairc Eoin Baiste 7:15PM

Inside Track: Ryan O'Kane keeping the local angle in Oriel Park alive

Paul Doyle relishing Bohs clash as Dundalk look to stay unbeaten at home

The Commentary Box: Dundalk’s away form leaving European football in jeopardy

Dundalk head coach confirms Lewis Macari will not be leaving early despite rumours

Local News

