Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst secures at least a bronze as she reaches semis of the World Championships

Dundalk's Amy Broadhurst has beaten her Serbian opponent to qualify for the Semi finals & secure at least a bronze medal at the World Championships in the light welter category.
Amy proved too good for the Serbian Jelena Janicijevic beating her comfortably on all five judges scorecards (30-26, 30-27, 30-26, 30-27, 30-25).
Amy's father Tony took to Facebook to express his delight:
"Words can’t describe the feelings of watching Amy fulfill her life long dreams, Amy won on a unanimous decision today giving her opponent a count on the way to a punch perfect display of controlled boxing, World medalist now and boxes again on Wednesday v India, well done Amy, so so proud of you."
Young adult passenger James McCabe and Bus Éireann driver Arun John at the launch of the Young Adult Leap Card in Dundalk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.